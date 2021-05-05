Sparxoo & Stonehill Announce New Book Level Up by CEO David Capece and Co-Author Doug Pace

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparxoo and Stonehill Innovation announce the publishing of Level Up, a book that serves as a primer on how to set up and grow a professional services firm, including organizational structure, tools, metrics and an operational checklist. The book is called "Level Up" because as professional services firms grow, there are different levels to navigate. Zero to 10 employees is all about driving revenue, while with 10 to 25, it's about creating processes and hiring junior people. When you hit 25 and up, it's a whole new focus. If you don't have that solid middle management staff at 50 employees, you will go backward.

The idea for this book was spurred as co-authors Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill Innovation and David Capece, CEO of Sparxoo shared their experiences in growing their respective digital agencies and instantly felt passionate and compelled to share their tips, skills, and secrets with others. The marketplace for agencies and professional services is evolving rapidly, so it's more important than ever to be empowered with tools and knowledge to ensure long-term business sustainability.

"Leaders encounter the biggest problems identifying the right metrics to manage a professional services agency," Pace said. "You can't just get to the end of the month, look at your P&L and say, 'How much did I make?'"

"We've been through this process, understand the challenges, and have learned from our mistakes (so you don't have to!) We've developed a proven system that is easily repeatable, scalable, and adaptable to your unique needs."

For more information or to download the digital version of Level Up for free, visit https://croow.com/levelup/ .

About Sparxoo

Sparxoo is an award-winning digital agency that delivers strategically creative impact to empower market leadership for clients. With a results-driven mindset, Sparxoo's team help clients accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.Sparxoo.com .

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy that helps businesses identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. They use the design thinking approach to define brands, design services, and deliver experiences. For more, visit www.stonehillinnovation.com.

