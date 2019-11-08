SPA's Dr. William Vantine Named GovCon Executive of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. William (Bill) Vantine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), was named GovCon Executive of the Year in the $75 - $300 million category by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council. The award was presented at the 17th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards™, the premier awards program honoring the leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence of the individuals and businesses in the region's government contracting sector.

"The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize the winners for their exceptional accomplishments and contributions to the Greater Washington region and the government contracting sector," said Julie Coons, Northern Virginia Chamber President and CEO.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to receive this award," said Dr. Vantine, "and I accept the award on behalf of the tremendous team we have at Systems Planning and Analysis. They are dedicated professionals, intensely committed to supporting our clients and critical national security missions."

Dr. Vantine is a results oriented executive with more than 35 years of experience in the government and commercial sectors. He has served as SPA's President and CEO since 2016 and, through his leadership, the company is exceeding all expectations and is a leader in delivering high quality solutions to its national security clients. Dr. Vantine brought in a more transparent, inclusive, and merit-based leadership approach that energized the company's leadership team resulting in significant improvements in quality, employee morale and retention, workforce diversity, business development, and financial performance.

About SPA

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives. Our employees have expertise in an array of domains including: Air, Surface, and Undersea Warfare and Operations, Nuclear Deterrence, Safety, and Security, Radar and Sensor Systems, Ballistic Missile Systems, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Department of Defense Acquisition Processes, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems, Unmanned Systems, Space Systems, Improvised Threats and Analytic Software Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

