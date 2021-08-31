Spatial and Steinway Lyngdorf Announce Native Spatial Audio for Deeper, Immersive Sound Experiences

"We've been working closely with the Steinway Lyngdorf team to break traditional immersive design and installation constraints," said Calin Pacurariu, Spatial Co-Founder and CEO. "Our clients, modern architects and space designers, demand flexible layouts for interior and exterior spaces across estates. Spatial's native integration with Steinway Lyngdorf enables designs that otherwise wouldn't be possible."

"Spatial's deep real-time immersion combined with Steinway Lyngdorf's unparalleled processing performance brings a unique approach to sound in the smart home industry," said Thomas Birkelund, Steinway Lyngdorf CEO. "Combining our technical expertise and strengths provides our respective customers a first-of-its-kind product that delivers an unmatched audio experience."

Crafting Next-Gen Sound Experiences

Spatial Reality engine is built on an object-driven platform that operates on modern Mac and Linux systems. The deployments are free of rigid requirements like speaker location, or the size and shape of a space. Designers using Spatial can connect and assign a variety of audio outputs and inputs to create believable soundscapes in real-time. These soundscapes can scale and adapt to each location with natural physics and complex object behaviors that allow for 24:7 dynamic experiences. Spatial Reality runs on a dedicated Mac that is connected digitally via AES67 to Lyngdorf's MP-60 2.1 surround sound processor or Steinway & Sons P300 2.1 ultimate performance processor.

The Spatial integration with Steinway Lyngdorf allows for a seamless expansion of the soundfield for native processor immersive formats including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and more. Spatial's flexible layout allows for additional channels in non-traditional locations to fully envelop the space. The approach is particularly well suited for modern indoor and outdoor theater environments.

With the pure digital integration, Spatial's expanded soundfield and real-time soundscapes stay in their native form, assuring the highest quality and performance. Native Steinway Lyngdorf technology including RoomPerfect and Boundary Woofers are maintained thanks to the fully digital system architecture.

Early customers include estates with non-traditional theater layouts, where traditional speaker locations were not possible due to glass panels and non-rectangular room designs, creating constraining factors for architects and designers. In one recent project, Spatial's solution, coupled with Lyngdorf's MP-60, created an expanded soundfield from 27 James Loudspeakers arranged in a discrete manner, which delivered uncompromising aesthetics and audio performance.

"When I first heard the Spatial integration with the Lyngdorf Audio processor I was blown away," said Claus Glaesner, CEO of Home Theater Professionals. "I can't wait for people to experience the rich depth of immersion that's possible with Spatial and Steinway Lyngdorf."

"It's been a pleasure working with the deep audio experts at Steinway Lyngdorf as we developed the native real-time integration of Spatial Reality via AES67 to Steinway Lyngdorf's processors," added Michael Plitkins, Spatial Co-Founder and Co-der."The standards-based approach allowed us to natively enhance traditional immersive audio formats with Spatial's computational auditory approach in non-traditional spaces while reducing complexity in system design."

Where to Listen

Private listening sessions are available by appointment at Spatial's locations in Emeryville CA and Scottsdale AZ. In the coming months Steinway Lyngdorf locations in Hollywood CA and New York NY will start hosting private listening sessions.

About SpatialX Inc.

Spatial is redefining the human experience by creating virtual soundscapes where you work, where you play and where you stay. Spatial's technology is flexible, powerful and scalable, breaking down traditional audio barriers. Serving customers in corporate, retail, theme parks, museums, hotels, estate entertainment and more, Spatial is taking audio to a new level and allowing creators to unleash their creative soundscapes. Spatial's team and demo locations are located in Emeryville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Led by experienced leaders from Apple, Nest, LucasArts and Disney and backed by DBL Partners and BITKRAFT Ventures, Spatial is poised to reimagine immersive entertainment. To learn more, visit www.spatialinc.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Steinway Lyngdorf

Steinway Lyngdorf (SL Audio A/S), was founded in Denmark by audio innovator Peter Lyngdorf in 2005 to design, develop, and manufacture sound systems and components under the umbrella of two legendary brand icons: Steinway & Sons and Lyngdorf Audio. The mission of Steinway Lyngdorf is to serve music and film connoisseurs who seek unprecedented innovations in the technology of pure sound. The company pushes the boundaries for audio performance with the development of proprietary new technologies including RoomPerfect™, the world's most advanced room correction system, and true digital amplification which premiered in the ground-breaking Millennium, the first fully digital amplifier in the world.

For more information, visit www.steinwaylyngdorf.com.

Spatial Reality is a trademark of SpatialX Inc. RoomPerfect is a trademark of Lyngdorf and Steinway Lyngdorf. All other trademarks are property of their respective holders.

Media Contact:

Ted Miller

305-331-8334

[email protected]

Maria Larrazabal

+17868973259

[email protected]

SOURCE SpatialX, Inc.

