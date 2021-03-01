Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, 2030

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market: Focus on Product Type, Sample Type, Workflow, Application, End User, Region and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market to Reach $2,173.0 Million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 23.20%.

The market is driven by certain factors, which include the increasing prevalence of various types of genetic disorders, such as cancer, neurological disorder, and rare diseases, inciting the development of high-resolution multiplex assays and instruments, technological advancements in sequencing technologies, and significant research funding in the field of spatial-based technology for executing R&D exercises.

The market is favored by the development of spatial profiling-based solutions for visualization and analysis of tissue microenvironment, tumor biology, and tissue biomarker. The gradual increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders and rare diseases globally has furthered the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market.

Furthermore, several contract research organizations are focusing on the development of spatial profiling-based services, which enables simultaneous in-situ spatial analysis of multiple biomarkers proteins or more than a hundred mRNAs from single formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue or frozen tissue section.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, sample type, workflow, application, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of high-resolution multiplex diagnostics providing information on cellular interaction and tissue heterogeneity to understand disease biology and pathology. Due to technologically advanced solutions and intense market penetration, BioTechne Corporation has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.

Other key players in the market are NanoString Technologies, Inc., S2 Genomics, Inc., Flagship Biosciences, Inc., Akoya Biosciences, Inc. RareCyte, Inc., IONpath, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, 10x Genomics, Inc., Visikol, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, and BioSpyder Technologies.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of spatial genomics and transcriptomics market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, the Europe region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.54% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The market utilizes several technologies, such as barcoding, sequencing, mass cytometry, and microscopy, for the development of instruments and assay for spatial profiling of tissue section to gain an understanding of tissue microenvironment. Each solution offered by the leading players is the combination of next-generation omics tools for application in several clinical areas, such as oncology, neurology, immunology, and pathology.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2 Scope of Work

1.3 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Data Sources

2.2 Secondary Data Sources

2.3 Market Estimation Model

2.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

3 Market Overview

3.1 Spatial Biology: A Next-Generation Tissue Exploration Technology

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Spatial Omics Technology

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Impact Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Various Types of Genetic Disorders, Globally

4.3.2 Technological Advancements in Sequencing Technologies

4.3.3 Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Spatial Transcriptomics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

4.4.2 Lack of Tools for Computational Analysis

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Opportunity (by Product)

4.5.1.1 Services

4.5.2 Opportunity (by Technology)

4.5.2.1 FISSEQ

4.6 Expansion into New Research Application such as Spatial Metagenomics

4.7 Expansion into Emerging Markets

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key Strategies and Development

5.1.1 Product Launch and Upgradations

5.1.2 Synergistic Activities

5.1.3 Funding and Expansion

5.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

6 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Sample Type)

6.1 Fresh Frozen Tissues

6.2 Fixed Frozen Tissues

6.3 Formalin Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) tissues

6.4 Cultured Cells

7 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Product Type)

7.1 Kits and Assays

7.1.1 Sample Preparation Kits

7.1.2 Sample Enrichment Kits

7.2 Instrument

7.2.1 Slide Scanner

7.2.2 Microscopy

7.2.3 Mass Cytometry

7.3 Software

7.4 Services

8 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Workflow)

8.1 Spatial Imaging

8.1.1 Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM)

8.1.2 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

8.1.3 Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

8.1.4 Microscopy

8.1.5 Barcodes

8.1.6 Other

8.2 Spatial Sequencing

8.2.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

8.2.2 In-Vivo Transcription

8.2.3 Fluorescent In-Situ Sequencing (FISSEQ)

8.2.4 Microtomy Sequencing

8.2.5 Other

8.3 Spatial Analysis

8.3.1 Data Visualization Tools

8.3.2 Data Analysis Tools

9 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Application)

9.1 Diagnostics

9.1.1 Cancer Diagnostics

9.1.2 Neurology Diagnostics

9.1.3 Immunology Diagnostics

9.1.4 Other Diagnostics

9.2 Translation Research

9.3 Drug Discovery and Development

9.4 Single Cell Analysis

9.5 Cell Biology

9.6 Other

10 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by End User)

10.1 Academic and Research Institutions

10.2 Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

10.3 Contract Research Organization

10.4 Other End Users

11 Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Region)

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Company Overview

12.2 Role in Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

12.3 Financials

12.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

12.5 SWOT Analysis

10x Genomics, Inc.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

BioSpyder Technologies

Flagship Biosciences, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

IONpath, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

RareCyte, Inc.

S2 Genomics, Inc.

Visikol, Inc.

