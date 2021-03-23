Spatial Redefines Real-Time Immersive and Interactive Audio Experiences

"We've been crafting an integrated software platform including a real-time interactive engine, 3D creative tools, an intuitive control app and service," said Michael Plitkins, Spatial's Co- founder and Co-der. "The lack of approachable tools, complexity due to non-integrated solutions, cost and effort required has prevented immersive, interactive audio from being a must have component of experiences. We can't wait to hear the amazing things creative teams and audio professionals build with what we have created!"

Spatial Reality Engine: Realistic, Interactive and Flexible by Design

Spatial Reality engine is built on an object-driven platform that renders realistic, believable soundscapes in real-time, with natural physics and complex object behaviors that allow for 24:7 dynamic experiences.

Spatial experiences are completely interactive, encouraging guests to explore and experiment throughout the space. With comprehensive and immediate support for both inputs and outputs, Spatial experiences can react to anything in real time, from sensors and computer vision systems in the space to data feeds and live audio streams. The same holds true for outputs, with the action in a Spatial experience driving lighting, control systems or whatever you can imagine for a completely immersive engagement.

Spatial scenes are flexible and scale and adapt to each location. From a small space with a handful of speakers to theme park scale with thousands, Spatial is designed with flexibility which allows for indoor and outdoor installations that are unrestricted by traditional channel- based audio.

Spatial Reality runs on inexpensive high performance macOS and Linux computers and works with industry standard audio hardware.

Next Generation Tools: Spatial Studio, Spatial Control and Service

The Spatial applications and services are crafted to combine the simplicity and ease-of-use necessary for widespread adoption that experiential designers demand.

Spatial Studio is a powerful creation environment with detailed control of fully visualized experiential scenes. You can design content once and deploy anywhere. Creators can see the whole scene take place on the 3D canvas and fine tune object position, size, motion and behaviors while listening to real-time preview. Scaling controls and adaptive physics for position, speed and distance give designers the confidence the scene will be incredible in any space. A few quick clicks publishes the scene to the Spatial service.

Spatial Control runs on your iOS device, for real-time control of and interaction with all of your spaces. User-friendly scene and space controls are woven in with detailed user roles and permissions, providing the access and management expected of a business-critical service experience. Spatial Control also provides tools for easy setup, tuning and customization of your spaces, using the portability and power of the mobile device to get everything just right without ever leaving the space.

The Spatial service runs in the cloud and communicates with the platform for administration and content updates.

Enabling Creators from Hobbyists to Professional Experience Designers

Spatial silently shipped to early customers last year enabling installations from large scale professional indoor and outdoor experiences to hobbyists immersive studios for less than $1,000.

"Magic is the suspension of disbelief, and in my 30 years as an Imagineer, we relied on proprietary technologies to help make the magic of what we were building at Disney theme parks feel real," said Joe Lanzisero, Vice President and Executive Creative Director, Zeitgeist and former Disney Imagineering Senior Vice President. "Spatial brings the power of that kind of immersion and belief to any real-world location and will absolutely change experiences everywhere."

Spatial allows creators to build the best haunted house experience on their block or an estate scale theme park for your family and friends to enjoy. Commercial quality tools are now accessible to anyone. On the other end of the creative spectrum, professionally designed projects from corporate, retail, theme parks, museums, hotels, estate entertainment and more are now possible and manageable whether this is your first immersive experience in one location or a set of highly orchestrated experiences in thousands of locations.

"I'm excited about what Spatial brings to the world as immersive audio has long been overlooked and never a true peer in experience design," said Wilhelm Oehl, Partner and Principal, Eight Inc. and co-designer of the Apple Retail experience. "It's not just the installation and expense that have left sound out of the picture, but equally important is the ability to create amazing immersive content and use it in wildly different locations."

The Spatial service and suite of products are available today to early customers by request via www.spatialinc.com.

Spatial Product Requirements

Spatial Reality: macOS Mojave or later.

Up to 64 channels per Intel based Mac mini.

Up to 128 channels per M1 based Mac mini.

Linux and sensor integration support currently for custom customers only.

Spatial Studio: macOS Mojave or later. Spatial Control: iOS 14 or later.

About SpatialX Inc.

Spatial is redefining the human experience by creating virtual soundscapes where you work, where you play and where you stay. Spatial's technology is flexible, powerful and scalable, breaking down traditional audio barriers. Serving customers in corporate, retail, theme parks, museums, hotels, estate entertainment and more, Spatial is taking audio to a new level and allowing creators to unleash their creative soundscapes. Spatial's team and demo locations are located in Emeryville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Led by experienced leaders from Apple, Nest, Dolby, LucasArts and Disney and backed by DBL Partners and BITKRAFT Ventures, Spatial is poised to reimagine immersive entertainment. To learn more, visit www.spatialinc.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

