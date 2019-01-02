Spatialitics names Mike Armstrong as the Chairman of Industry Advisory Board

OAKBROOK, Ill., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatialitics LLC, the Silicon Valley-based Spatial Analytics Products and Platforms leader, named Mr. Mike Armstrong as the Chairman of its Industry Advisory Board. Mr. Armstrong will also represent the utility sector on the board.

Mr. Armstrong has extensive experience in the utility sector. He is serving as the General Manager of WaterOne, the largest independent non-profit public water utility in the state of Kansas, since 2003. WaterOne has received AAA bond ratings and numerous financial and management awards for their water supply and service under his capable leadership.

Mr. Armstrong's dedication to the water sector extends beyond his role at WaterOne. He currently serves on the Kansas Water Authority, a statewide appointed board that provides the leadership to ensure that water policies and programs address the needs of all Kansans. Mr. Armstrong has also served with distinguished tenure on the Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee (MRRIC) as an appointee of the Assistant Secretary of the Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Through his involvement in MRRIC, he has represented water supply stakeholders on this collaborative regional committee developed to advise the Army Corps of Engineers on operations and management of the Missouri River, one of WaterOne's primary water sources. Mr. Armstrong is an active member of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and is the former chair of the Water Utility Council of the Kansas AWWA Section.

Commenting on Spatialitics and Spatialitics' offerings, Mr. Armstrong said, "Harnessing data to drive business decisions is something that all sectors are grappling with, including public utilities. We don't lack data, we lack information. Spatialitics sees the gap in the marketplace and is leveraging consumer input to drive the development of smart consumer solutions. It is a privilege to represent the utility sector on the Industry Advisory Board and contribute towards Spatialitics bringing valuable tools to the market."

"Mike is a renowned personality in Utilities sector," said Vish Tadimety, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spatialitics. "We are delighted to have him as the Chairman of the Industry Advisory Board. His leadership will help us deliver superior value to regulated industries, such as Utilities, using spatial analytics and establish Industry user groups."

About Spatialitics: Spatialitics LLC is a fully owned subsidiary of CyberTech and specializes in providing Spatial Analytics Products and Platforms. It is a cloud software business founded with the sole aim of disrupting an organization's decision making process and offering a fresh perspective on mining business insights from enterprise data.

For more information, please visit our website www.spatialitics.com

