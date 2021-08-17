Spaulding Ridge Announces Changes to Global Leadership Team to Support Strong Growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a leading global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has announced changes to its global leadership team: Sarah Katz to President and Kevin Josephson to Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). Spurred by the company's expanding enterprise solutions and global growth, the leadership changes are directly linked to Spaulding Ridge's mission to enabling companies to be smarter and more efficient through digital transformation.

"Sarah and Kevin are visionary leaders who will continue to drive and support our rapid growth. They both have a solid track record of helping leading companies realize ROI through digital transformation," says Jay Laabs, CEO of Spaulding Ridge.

Sarah Katz, President

Sarah Katz co-founded Spaulding Ridge in 2018 and her leadership has helped propel Spaulding Ridge forward through strategic, sustainable growth. As President, Sarah Katz will grow the company's revenue streams by optimizing all revenue-generating teams and strategic partnerships.

Sarah is a leading cloud solution advisor to Fortune 500 clients, earned a place on Consulting Magazine's "Women Leaders in Consulting" in 2019, and is an advocate for female empowerment, leading Spaulding Ridge's Women Elevate (WE) group.

"When we started Spaulding Ridge, we knew our unique contributions to the cloud advisory and implementation space would enable companies across the globe to transform and scale quickly. This is what gets me up in the morning. I am proud to be part of a company that is making companies smarter and more successful," states Sarah Katz, President, Spaulding Ridge.

Kevin Josephson, Chief Delivery Officer

As the Chief Delivery Officer, Kevin Josephson will be overseeing the global delivery operations at Spaulding Ridge. As Spaulding Ridge expands across the globe as well as bringing new cloud transformation services to its clients, Kevin's role will be to deliver an optimal experience for customers.

Kevin brings more than 20 years of experience to the CDO position and has also earned a highly coveted spot in Consulting Magazine – on their list of "Top 25 Consultants."

"I look forward to continuing our strong performance in delivering success for our clients," Kevin Josephson, new Chief Delivery Officer (CDO), says of the promotion. "As we serve more global clients across multiple service lines, our ability to deliver a consistent, high-quality experience and result will create enormous value for our clients and partners."

Learn more about Spaulding Ridge's global growth plans by tuning in to View from The Ridge on Spaulding Ridge's LinkedIn Live - on Tuesday, August 17 at 2:30 PM CT. Access here.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is a global cloud advisory and implementation firm that helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud solutions. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes. Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding. Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

SOURCE Spaulding Ridge, LLC

