Spaulding Ridge Named a Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine for Third Consecutive Year. Ranks Fourth Among Top 21 Firms in the US.

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has been named by Consulting magazine as a 'Best Firms to Work For, 2021'. Ranked fourth out of 21 global firms recognized on the list, the rankings are based on employee satisfaction surveys of more than 300 firms focusing on the categories of culture, career development, client engagement, and firm leadership, as well as compensation and benefits.

Even in the face of the pandemic, 2021 has been a banner year for Spaulding Ridge. This latest recognition by Consulting magazine follows accolades from the Chicago Tribune and Top Workplaces, who have both recognized Spaulding Ridge in their lists for 2021. And it also comes during a time of significant global expansion -- the firm recently opened offices in Australia and India, as well as increased headcount by 60% with 80% growth in revenue this year alone.

"Despite this past year's changes and challenges of a dynamic workplace environment, our strong commitment to creating a remote-friendly, collaborative culture across the globe continues to be recognized. This award – which essentially comes from within – reflects our 'employee-first' culture," said Jay Laabs, CEO, Spaulding Ridge. "I'm honored to work with such an impressive team as we bring best-in-cloud transformations to leading companies across the globe."

Spaulding Ridge is a cloud advisory and implementation firm to enterprise companies across the globe. The company advises and implements only the very best in cloud applications – all of which are recognized as leaders in Gartner's Magic Quadrant. This is Spaulding Ridge's third year to receive Consulting magazine's Best Firms to Work For, since its founding in 2018.

About Spaulding Ridge

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance to gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales to increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations to drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

SOURCE Spaulding Ridge, LLC

Related Links

spauldingridge.com

