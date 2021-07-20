Spaulding Ridge's Rapid Growth Leads to Expansion of Global Leadership Team; Announces Three New Associate Partners

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a leading global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has announced three promotions to support its current stage of hypergrowth: Mansha Monga to Associate Partner in the DocuSign Practice; Keith Jackson to Associate Partner in the Anaplan Practice; and Razaam Shafqat to Associate Partner in the UK.

"We are excited to add to our global leadership team with our new Associate Partners. Mansha, Keith, and Razaam have a deep understanding of our clients – across international markets, client segments, and solutions – and will help to build our voice and expertise as a leading cloud implementation firm," Jay Laabs, CEO of Spaulding Ridge, says of the promotions.

Mansha Monga, Associate Partner in the DocuSign Practice

Mansha Monga is a respected leader in the contract lifecycle management (CLM) space. She has significant experience in the areas of contract effectiveness and transformation. Since joining in 2018, she has played a significant role in building the company's DocuSign practice into its current status as DocuSign's largest global delivery partner. She is also a member of Women Elevate (WE), Spaulding Ridge's women in tech empowerment group.

Razaam Shafqat, Associate Partner in the UK

Razaam Shafqat is a respected market builder, bringing an array of best-in-cloud solutions to Spaulding Ridge's global client base. Having a track record of leading organic growth, he has been integral in building the company's presence across EMEA and APAC, including deepening global alliances and expanding into new markets.

Keith Jackson, Associate Partner in the Anaplan Practice

Keith Jackson is a proven Sales Performance Management (SPM) leader having led more than 60 enterprise engagements for leading companies across the globe. He has proven to be a creative thinker and passionate leader capable of building entire product offerings from the ground up, including Spaulding Ridge's Anaplan Managed Services offering. His experience on all sides of sales performance management, as a technology vendor, industry professional, and service provider, brings significant value to clients.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is a global cloud advisory and implementation firm that helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud solutions. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes. Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding. Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357419/Spaulding_Ridge_Logo.jpg

Related Links

spauldingridge.com



SOURCE Spaulding Ridge, LLC