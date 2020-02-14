SPAVIA - Countdown to Launch: Spavia 2.0 and New Urban Millennial Brand

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative team at Spavia is pushing the industry forward once again as the national franchise announces updates to the brand along with the reveal of a new spa brand targeting the millennial market. The new look and feel, colloquially known as spavia 2.0, will be revealed on February 20, 2020 along with the new brand concept from the company.

After a nationwide search and intensive vetting, the Spavia team integrated the best creators and designers in the country to create new and original work that pushes the industry forward. At its core, Spavia 2.0 is focused on further improving the guest experience to create an environment that rejuvenates the body and soul.

"We've identified a continuing need to fill a market gap by delivering a higher level of service. Our goal is to have the right balance of design and technology with focus on a multisensory experience," said CEO Marty Langenderfer. "The new Spavia multisensory experience will focus on blending art & technology to create a seamless guest experience. Spavia 2.0 will feature new designs, music, scents, and technological innovations to make booking appointments, selecting music, and purchasing memberships even easier."

For the company's new brand, which will be revealed on the 20th, the Spavia team took inspiration from the emergent cultural centers of Barcelona, New York, and Southern California. For Marty "finding the right team of millennials who understood where the culture was going was very important to us to get it right". The brand blends the art, culture, and relaxed environment of millennial brands with the expertise and experience of Spavia's national team.

Fifteen years ago, when Spavia founders created the first concept, they saw a strong need in the marketplace as membership massage clinics started to enter the market with lower priced massages without the consumer deserving key elements of guest services and experience. "We know the educated, spa consumer wants more and with this in mind designed the Spavia spa with real, tranquil retreats, luxurious robes, and spa sandals."

Spavia delivers a luxurious spa experience at an affordable price and provides a variety of spa massages, facials and skin care, body wraps and scrubs, waxing, lash extensions, make-up, and an opportunity to celebrate with a spalebration™ all in a relaxing and tranquil setting. Spavia's spa boutique provides products for home-care regimens to achieve optimal results or beautiful selections for gift giving.

In 2005, the first Spavia opened in Centennial, CO with a mission to make a positive difference in the world, one guest at a time. Spavia founders, Marty and Allison Langenderfer, have 30+ years combined experience in the spa industry providing core knowledge to deliver an exceptional guest spa experience, along with strong systems and a scalable structure. In late 2019, Spavia opened its 45th location, and continues to grow.

Spavia was born out of a passion for spa and entrepreneurship. Anyone interested in learning more about opening a Spavia day spa franchise, please visit the Spavia website at https://franchise.spaviadayspa.com

