Spavia launches 2.0, a new frontier in spa design

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spavia, a renowned innovator of spa experiences, is reshaping the spa market once again by announcing the launch of Spavia 2.0.

In addition to revamping spa design, music, and scents within current locations, Spavia 2.0 is also proud to announce a total revitalization that is centered on three destination themes: Caribbean (ocean), Aspen (mountain), and Napa (wine country). These three themes will be included in all Spavia franchise locations opening in late 2020. They will provide guests with an immersive, multi-sensory spa experience that transports them to a unique visual destination as soon as they enter the spa.

Allison Langenderfer, founder and president, says, "The moment a guest walks through the door, they begin a visual journey surrounded by the sights, sounds, and smells of an iconic destination." The scents, specifically, will be customized to the season in which guests visit Spavia, further enhancing the guest journey. Langenderfer continues with, "Each of the sensory experiences applied to a theme has been curated to ensure continuous delivery of the exceptional Spavia experience."

Spavia's goal is to have the right balance of design and technology in order to elevate a guest's multisensory journey. Music will be leveraged as an instrumental component to the Spavia 2.0 launch, as playlists will be optimized to sync well with the smells and visuals used in a destination theme.

"Each guest experience at Spavia is a journey," says Langenderfer. "Our goal at Spavia is to provide each guest with the opportunity to relax the mind, recenter the body, and renew the soul. Spavia was founded on connecting community, human connection and making a difference with each and every guest." With these fundamental changes to the design and the guest experience, Spavia 2.0 makes every guest interaction a moment to remember.

About Spavia

At Spavia, we deliver a luxurious spa experience at an affordable price. Our Spavia locations provide a variety of massages, skin care, body wraps, waxing, lash extensions, and make-up, and an opportunity to celebrate with a spalebration™ – all in a relaxing and tranquil setting. Our spa boutique provides products for home-care regimens and beautiful selections for gift giving.

The first Spavia opened in 2005 in Denver, CO, with a mission of making a positive difference in the world, one guest at a time. In late 2019, Spavia opened its 45th location, with an additional 45 locations under development. The 45 spas that are currently open exist in 21 states.

To learn more about Spavia and its services or to find a location near you, please visit https://spaviadayspa.com

If you are interested in opening Spavia franchise, please visit us at https://franchise.spaviadayspa.com/

Media Contact

Marty Langenderfer

303-888-0925

marty@spaviadayspa.com

SOURCE Spavia

Related Links

https://spaviadayspa.com

