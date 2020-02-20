Spavia launches Sway Spa Concept

"Weaved throughout the spa experience will be customizable scent and music selections so guests can curate their journey at Sway and indulge themselves in ways not offered by other spas," says founder and CEO, Marty Langenderfer. "A focus on experiential quality, along with modern visuals, is what Sway delivers to its guests."

The concept of Sway comes from the founders of Spavia Day Spa, Allison and Marty Langenderfer. After a combined 30+ years in the spa industry, it became clear that Spavia needed an answer in the urban markets. Sway's menu of treatments includes massages, facials, and additional boost options, including sensory add-ons to elevate the guest experience.

The genesis of Sway was inspired by the cultural centers of Barcelona, New York, and Southern California. Sway blends art, culture, and relaxation with Spavia's spa expertise in order to deliver an exceptional experience.

"Millennials know where the culture is going, so we endeavored to leverage their insights and provide them into a spa environment that's peaceful and relaxing but also playful and interactive," said Marty.

About Sway

Sway is an urban-millennial spa concept that will offer multi-sensory spa experiences to guests. Sway's menu of treatments includes massages, facials, and additional boost options, including sensory add-ons to elevate the guest experience.



Sway offers franchise opportunities across the United States. If you are interested in opening a spa franchise, please visit us at spaviadayspa.com/sway



Media Contact

Marty Langenderfer

303-888-0925

marty@spaviadayspa.com

SOURCE Spavia

Related Links

http://www.spaviadayspa.com

