SPbPU is the First Among Russian Universities in the THE University Impact Rankings 2020

News provided by

Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU)

Apr 22, 2020, 12:32 ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, the British edition of Times Higher Education published the ranking "Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2020". Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) became the first among the Russian universities and occupied the 37th position in the world. 

Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University
Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University

The ranking is dedicated to assessing the impact of universities on the process of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) formulated by the United Nations for the period up to 2030. The new ranking assessed the contribution of the  universities to the implementation of 17 goals of the  UN. Last year, St. Petersburg Polytechnic University has been ranked 85th in the international THE University Impact Rankings. This year, the SPbPU occupied the 37th position, ahead of all Russian and many leading foreign universities. 

The St. Petersburg Polytechnic University obtained the highest scores for:

SDG-7: ensuring universal access to  the affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy sources for everyone - the 5th position in the world;

SDG  13: urgent measures to combat climate change and its consequences - the 5th position in the world;

SDG-14: conservation and rational use of oceans, seas and marine resources for  the sustainable development - the 21st position in the world;

SDG-8: promoting steady, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for everyone – the 28th place in the world;

SDG-11: ensuring openness, security, resilience and environmental sustainability of cities and towns -  the 30th position in the world.

Rector of SPbPU, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Andrei Rudskoi is confident that the university's position in the ranking demonstrates its commitment to the goals of sustainable development through the established  university's ecosystem, aimed at achieving the  sustainable development goals.  According to rector, in particular, the Polytechnic University  contributes to the development of society through its R&D and innovations.  Meaning, of course, the  effective management of the  intellectual potential, sources, quality of education, and the degree of influence on the high-tech industry and business. "We can see that  the sustainable development goals defined by the UN correlate  in many ways with  the Russian National Projects. Within  its framework the policy of socio-economic development of the country is implemented. Such as   education and science, health, ecology, industry, digital economy. And  our University makes a significant contribution and has achievements in every area," said the rector of SPbPU.  

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158660/Peter_the_Great_St_Petersburg_Polytechnic.jpg

SOURCE Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU)

You just read:

SPbPU is the First Among Russian Universities in the THE University Impact Rankings 2020

News provided by

Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU)

Apr 22, 2020, 12:32 ET