SPbPU is the First Among Russian Universities in the THE University Impact Rankings 2020

The ranking is dedicated to assessing the impact of universities on the process of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) formulated by the United Nations for the period up to 2030. The new ranking assessed the contribution of the universities to the implementation of 17 goals of the UN. Last year, St. Petersburg Polytechnic University has been ranked 85th in the international THE University Impact Rankings. This year, the SPbPU occupied the 37th position, ahead of all Russian and many leading foreign universities.

The St. Petersburg Polytechnic University obtained the highest scores for:

SDG-7: ensuring universal access to the affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy sources for everyone - the 5th position in the world;

SDG 13: urgent measures to combat climate change and its consequences - the 5th position in the world;

SDG-14: conservation and rational use of oceans, seas and marine resources for the sustainable development - the 21st position in the world;

SDG-8: promoting steady, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for everyone – the 28th place in the world;

SDG-11: ensuring openness, security, resilience and environmental sustainability of cities and towns - the 30th position in the world.

Rector of SPbPU, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Andrei Rudskoi is confident that the university's position in the ranking demonstrates its commitment to the goals of sustainable development through the established university's ecosystem, aimed at achieving the sustainable development goals. According to rector, in particular, the Polytechnic University contributes to the development of society through its R&D and innovations. Meaning, of course, the effective management of the intellectual potential, sources, quality of education, and the degree of influence on the high-tech industry and business. "We can see that the sustainable development goals defined by the UN correlate in many ways with the Russian National Projects. Within its framework the policy of socio-economic development of the country is implemented. Such as education and science, health, ecology, industry, digital economy. And our University makes a significant contribution and has achievements in every area," said the rector of SPbPU.

