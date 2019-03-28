SpeakerCraft Takes Entertainment Outdoors with the New Terrazza Landscape Speaker System

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing homeowners with speakers that easily bring high quality audio outside, Nortek Security & Control (NSC) today announced that its new SpeakerCraft ® Terrazza™ Series Landscape Speaker System is now available from authorized SpeakerCraft dealers.

Consisting of four SpeakerCraft Landscape Satellite Speakers and either a traditional Burial Subwoofer or the all-new "Hardscape" Subwoofer, the SpeakerCraft ® Terrazza™ Series Landscape Speaker System provides a 360-degree outdoor sound experience at a value price point.

SpeakerCraft Terrazza Series Landscape Speaker System

"We have designed an audio solution that provides an exceptional outdoor audio experience," explained NSC Director of Audio Alex Zaliauskas. "And we've done so at a price point that means homeowners don't need to break the bank to enjoy best-in-class outdoor audio."

Unlike ultra-high performance landscape systems that require expensive high-power amplifiers, the new SpeakerCraft Terrazza Landscape Series System is designed to be used with lower powered distributed audio amplifiers or extended audio zones (like Zone 2) from conventional AVRs. "The installation flexibility means that your installer doesn't need to add high power amplification dedicated to the outdoor system," continued Zaliauskas. The system can be expanded to up to an 8.2 system.

And because not all outdoor spaces can accommodate an in-ground subwoofer, Terrazza offers a "Hardscape" subwoofer option, ideal for stone, concrete or brick patios, second floor decks and areas with rocky soil or high water tables. "A great outdoor audio experience is now more achievable than ever," concluded Zaliauskas.

The new SpeakerCraft Terrazza portfolio consists of:

SC-TERR-4.1-BU : 4" (100mm) All-Weather Outdoor Speaker Kit with 8" (200mm) Burial Subwoofer

: 4" (100mm) All-Weather Outdoor Speaker Kit with 8" (200mm) Burial Subwoofer SC-TERR-4.1-HS : 4" (100mm) All-Weather Outdoor Speaker Kit with 8" (200mm) Hardscape Subwoofer

: 4" (100mm) All-Weather Outdoor Speaker Kit with 8" (200mm) Hardscape Subwoofer SC-TERR-2.0: 4" (100mm) All-Weather Outdoor Satellite Speaker Expansion Kit

About SpeakerCraft

SpeakerCraft, part of Nortek Security & Control, combines premier audio with designer aesthetics to fill the home with music and audio enjoyment inside and out. Internationally recognized for innovation in architectural loudspeakers, SpeakerCraft is distributed through a comprehensive channel of select dealers throughout the United States, Canada and countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.speakercraft.com .

About Nortek Security & Control

Nortek Security & Control LLC (NSC) is a global leader in smart connected devices and systems for residential, security, access control, and digital health markets. NSC and its partners have deployed more than 4 million connected systems and over 25 million security and home control sensors and peripherals. Through its family of brands including 2GIG®, ELAN®, GoControl®, Linear®, Mighty Mule®, IntelliVision®, and Numera®, NSC designs solutions for security dealers, technology integrators, national telecoms, big box retailers, OEM partners, service providers, and consumers. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, NSC has over 50 years of innovation and is dedicated to addressing the lifestyle and business needs of millions of customers every day. For further information, visit nortekcontrol.com.

