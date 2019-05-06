Speakers From Leading Institutions Join Education Innovation Summit, Organized by IT News Africa
JOHANNESBURG, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth industrial revolution is upon us and is set to radically transform the way we live and work. The digitization of information, unprecedented access to data, automation, artificial intelligence, robotics and the democratization of knowledge will impact every sector of our economy. As we are surely moving towards a tech-driven economy, higher institutions must evolve in order to prepare our students for the new careers that are being ushered in by these technologies.
Set to take place on the 29th May 2019, at the Hilton Hotel, Sandton; the fourth edition of the Education Innovation Summit will focus on exploring emerging educational technology trends and aims to provide solutions to technology challenges within education. Under the theme 'Reshaping Education for a Tech-Driven Future' the summit will bring together local and international experts, policy makers, academics, service providers and EduTech specialists- all sharing their expertise and experiences with emerging technologies in the education sector.
The Education Innovation Summit will feature industry tracks and breakaways that will tackle key discussions with a panel of experts on topics such as the introduction of new courses on emerging technologies to the higher education syllabus, as well as how the use of artificial intelligence and robotics will affect human capital.
Confirmed speakers for the summit include:
- Professor Alwyn Louw, President & Academic President, Monash University
- Wynand Espach, Chief Operating Officer, AgriColleges
- Professor Kobus Visser PhD, Emeritus Professor, University of Western Cape
- Dr Corrin Varady, CEO, Ideaonline
- Mark Hayter, Principal Consultant, EdtechInk
- Jonathan Mundell, CEO, In On Africa
- Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director, Henley Business School Africa
- Ravi Srinivasan, Pro-Vice Chancellor & Director, Botho University
- Jonathan Novotny, Co-Founder, CODEJIKA
- Karen Walstra, Education Consultant, Karen Walstra Consulting
- Mmabatho Maboya, CEO, Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
- Ulysse Baguida, Director, Ulysse Hope Consulting, Belgium
- Professor Osden Jokonya, HOD: Information Systems, University of Western Cape
7 Reasons to attend:
- Gain the skills knowledge needed to become a digital change agent within your educational institution.
- Radically re-think the role of technology in Education.
- Prepare your educational institution for digital transformation.
- Collaborate with private sector players in advancing innovation in education.
- Keep up with technology trends to improve the quality of teaching and learning.
- Meet and interact with senior stakeholders and key decision makers in Education.
- Learn how to prepare your students for the workplace of tomorrow.
