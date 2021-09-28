Speakers Market 2021-2025 to grow by $ 28.37 bn during 2021-2025 | Increasing adoption of smart speakers to boost growth | Technavio

Sep 28, 2021, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The speakers market is poised to grow by $ 28.37 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.56% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing adoption of smart speakers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, privacy concerns associated with smart speakers might hamper market growth.
Scope of Speakers Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 28.37 billion
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 13.56%
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography:-
South America
|
Drivers
|
|
Challenges
|
|
Trends
|
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Speakers Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Wireless Speakers
- Wired Speakers
- Product
- Stereo Speakers
- Smart Speakers
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The speakers market report covers the following areas:
- Speakers Market size
- Speakers Market trends
- Speakers Market industry analysis
Technavio identifies the increasing focus on AI-ready speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the speakers market growth during the next few years.
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the speakers market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the speakers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist speakers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the speakers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of speakers market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Stereo speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wireless speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wired speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Bose Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
