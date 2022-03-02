Speakers Market: 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Increasing Adoption of Smart Speakers to Boost the Market Growth | By Technology, Product, Geographic Scope and Forecast

Resulting in Y-O-Y growth rate of 13.37% in 2021, read additional information about the market, Get FREE sample report .

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Speakers Market

Market Driver :

Increasing adoption of smart speakers:

Smart speakers are emerging as one of the key enablers of home automation and smart home concepts. They provide control of a few or several connected device functionalities based on the voice commands of users. Such speakers are voice-controlled and are equipped with smart assistants, which take inputs from users and perform the required actions. The smart assistants equipped in smart speakers are also designed to deliver content related to weather forecasts, news, meeting updates, security alerts, and notifications related to the appliances used by the users. These features of smart speakers have significantly increased their demand from end-users. Hence, vendors have been compelled to develop new products. Several start-ups have also been attracted to the market, and some of them are adopting crowdfunding strategies to enter the market. All these factors drive the growth of the global speakers market.

Market Trend :

Popularity of multi-room streaming speakers:

Multi-room streaming speakers improve the convenience of accessing music devices. Such speakers have Wi-Fi connectivity, which enables the streaming of music from one speaker to another. The growing trend of installing several speakers by a single user is increasing the adoption of multi-room streaming speakers. The popularity of multi-room streaming speakers is increasing as most of their key components are compatible with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The vendors are focusing on releasing multi-room streaming speakers to increase their market share. With the growth of music streaming services, the demand for multi-room streaming speakers is expected to increase, which will drive the growth of the market.

Regional Market Outlook

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for speakers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The adoption of speakers in APAC is increasing with the rising emergence of communication infrastructure comprising high-speed networks. Also, the buying power of end-users is increasing in countries such as India and China, which can create a potential demand for new technologies such as smart homes. This will facilitate the speakers market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The speakers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alphabet Inc.- The company offers smart speaker designed by Google, which enables users to interact with services through Google Assistant, which is a personal assistant software, through voice commands.

The company offers smart speaker designed by Google, which enables users to interact with services through Google Assistant, which is a personal assistant software, through voice commands. Bose Corp.- The company delivers wall to wall stereo sound and has built-in Amazon Alexa, which can be connected through home Wi-Fi network or Bluetooth.

The company delivers wall to wall stereo sound and has built-in Amazon Alexa, which can be connected through home Wi-Fi network or Bluetooth. Koninklijke Philips NV- The company offers Bluetooth speaker that delivers high-powered sound. It also lightsup in sync with the beats and is available in a splash-proof design with wide range of setting. It can also be connected to SD Card and has a radio connectivity.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Technology :

Wireless speakers:

The speakers market share growth by the wireless speakers segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Wired speakers

Our Speakers Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist speakers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the speakers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the speakers market vendors

Speakers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 28.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

