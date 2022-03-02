Speakers Market: 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Increasing Adoption of Smart Speakers to Boost the Market Growth | By Technology, Product, Geographic Scope and Forecast

Mar 02, 2022, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Speakers Market value is set to grow by USD 28.37 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13.37% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Moreover, increasing adoption of smart speakers coupled with popularity of multi-room streaming speakers will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Resulting in Y-O-Y growth rate of 13.37% in 2021, read additional information about the market, Get FREE sample report.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Speakers Market
- Market Driver:
- Increasing adoption of smart speakers:
Smart speakers are emerging as one of the key enablers of home automation and smart home concepts. They provide control of a few or several connected device functionalities based on the voice commands of users. Such speakers are voice-controlled and are equipped with smart assistants, which take inputs from users and perform the required actions. The smart assistants equipped in smart speakers are also designed to deliver content related to weather forecasts, news, meeting updates, security alerts, and notifications related to the appliances used by the users. These features of smart speakers have significantly increased their demand from end-users. Hence, vendors have been compelled to develop new products. Several start-ups have also been attracted to the market, and some of them are adopting crowdfunding strategies to enter the market. All these factors drive the growth of the global speakers market.
- Market Trend:
- Popularity of multi-room streaming speakers:
Multi-room streaming speakers improve the convenience of accessing music devices. Such speakers have Wi-Fi connectivity, which enables the streaming of music from one speaker to another. The growing trend of installing several speakers by a single user is increasing the adoption of multi-room streaming speakers. The popularity of multi-room streaming speakers is increasing as most of their key components are compatible with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The vendors are focusing on releasing multi-room streaming speakers to increase their market share. With the growth of music streaming services, the demand for multi-room streaming speakers is expected to increase, which will drive the growth of the market.
Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Regional Market Outlook
45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for speakers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The adoption of speakers in APAC is increasing with the rising emergence of communication infrastructure comprising high-speed networks. Also, the buying power of end-users is increasing in countries such as India and China, which can create a potential demand for new technologies such as smart homes. This will facilitate the speakers market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Vendor Landscape
The speakers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Alphabet Inc.- The company offers smart speaker designed by Google, which enables users to interact with services through Google Assistant, which is a personal assistant software, through voice commands.
- Bose Corp.- The company delivers wall to wall stereo sound and has built-in Amazon Alexa, which can be connected through home Wi-Fi network or Bluetooth.
- Koninklijke Philips NV- The company offers Bluetooth speaker that delivers high-powered sound. It also lightsup in sync with the beats and is available in a splash-proof design with wide range of setting. It can also be connected to SD Card and has a radio connectivity.
Download Report to know about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Technology:
- Wireless speakers:
The speakers market share growth by the wireless speakers segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Wired speakers
Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.
Our Speakers Market Report Covers the Following Areas:
Speakers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist speakers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the speakers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the speakers market vendors
Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?
- Want to understand more about the various research methodology?
- Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail
- Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players
- Analyze market regulations
Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!
Related Reports:
Smart Speaker Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The smart speaker market share is expected to increase by USD 20.72 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.98%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report
Wireless Microphone Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The wireless microphone market share is expected to increase by USD 3.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.55%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report
|
Speakers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 28.37 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.37
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Stereo speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wireless speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wired speakers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Bose Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Share this article