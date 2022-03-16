SpeakerTunity® Debuts SpeakerTunity Speaker Specialties® -- Speaker Lead Directories "by Niche" Across North America, Facilitating Virtual Speaking Opportunities Anywhere

"...we knew we needed to meet the demand of leaders looking to get booked to speak beyond their own backyards,"

SpeakerTunity Speaker Specialties® combs the vast SpeakerTunity® speaker lead database for the contacts in selected highly-desired genres of business networking and education, associations meetings and special interest and support groups -- and provides them directly to leaders, experts, entrepreneurs, coaches, authors and more who seek to grow their business through speaking.

With SpeakerTunity Speaker Specialties®, the subscribers:

Select the genre

Determine if they want the leads all across North America—or just in their geographical region (East, West, Midwest, South or Canada ),

), Download their Excel file or a PDF

Reach out to determine if the meeting has gone virtual and then GET BOOKED….or get on a list to speak in-person once things open up.

Pack a calendar with gigs EVERYWHERE!

SpeakerTunity Speaker Specialties® is launching with 60+ highly in-demand niches, with more coming. Niche requests can be taken at the bottom of the website page.

"With the vast number of meetings actually resuming, but doing so virtually, we knew that we needed to meet the demand of leaders looking to get booked to speak beyond their own backyards," said Jackie Lapin, founder of SpeakerTunity®. "Busy people want to get directly to meetings in their niche almost anywhere without a lot of headache and research, and so we have made that incredibly easy with SpeakerTunity Speaker Specialties®."

Visit www.SpeakerTunityDirectories.com/specialties.com for more information or to order your niche directory..

About SpeakerTunity®:

SpeakerTunity® is the Speaker & Leader Resource Company is the company that gets you on more stages, faster, and with less effort. It provides live and virtual speaker lead directories including 75 Regional Directories for the U.S. and Canada, and 60 Niche-Specific Directories with thousands of speaking contacts.www.SpeakerTunity.com

