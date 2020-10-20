Speaking At '20 Days To Save The USA,' Author And Crisis Management Expert Tom Madden Equates Leftest Proposals To Defund Police With Eerily Similar Orders Hitler Gave To Goring

HICKORY, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking at the virtual conference 20 Days to Save the USA, award-winning author, blogger and crisis management expert, Tom Madden, said efforts by democrats to defund police are tantamount to a destabilizing attack on our nation's public safety.

Madden, whose books include "Spin MAN" and "Is There Enough Brady in Trump to Win the inSUPERable BOWL," is founder and CEO of the prize-winning PR firm TransMedia Group, which has helped America's largest companies and organizations from AT&T to The City of New York to counter attacks on their revered brands.

At the virtual conference, which runs through to Nov. 3, Madden compared police department defunding plans proposed by democrats with Adolf Hitler's strategy to take control of Germany in 1933 when he appointed Hermann Goring minister of the Interior.

Hitler first orders to Goring were to defund and eliminate police departments so that they would not interfere with his brown shirts whose mission was to riot, burn, beat up citizens in an effort to sway elections.

"Sound familiar?" Madden asked.

Madden is one of 120 speakers including major figures in the fields of politics, business and the arts.

He also addressed House Speaker Pelosi's recent contentious on-air argument with CNN's Wolf Blitzer https://vimeo.com/469066807

Blitzer kept asking Pelosi why she's sneezing at President Trump's $1.8 trillion stimulus offer when her constituents can't pay their rent and are standing in long lines for food.

Things are going great with 20 Days to Save The USA! Collectively, we're helping take back the USA from the usurpers of liberty, said conference organizer Jerry McGlothlin.

Event speakers include Peter Ticktin, author of "What Makes Trump Tick; Mr SuperTrump whose new book "The Predictor" predicts a Trump victory on Nov. 3; Rick Gates, Deputy Campaign Manager for the 2016 Trump for President campaign; former Bill Clinton chief political strategist Dick Morris and Lt. General Jerry Boykin who said this election "will largely determine if we are to remain a Republic, or surrender to Socialism."

