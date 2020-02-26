SPEAR Physical Therapy Welcomes Zach Borg As Its Chief Development Officer

"Over the course of our 20 years of dedicated care and service, we've remained committed to growing what we call the 'SPEAR Way,' investing in our people and giving them room to grow," says CEO & Co-founder Dan Rootenberg. "Zach's strong background in investment and finance, combined with his prior experience in the physical therapy industry, provide the perfect combination of skills to help thoughtfully expand SPEAR's impact on the healthcare industry."

Throughout his career, Mr. Borg has had extensive experience closing numerous healthcare and investment banking transactions. As a Private Equity Senior Associate, he has worked with companies to manage over $400 million of capital, focusing on growth-oriented healthcare, education, and business services. His expertise is in helping businesses capitalize on their growth potential through strong management practices and strategic partnerships. In joining SPEAR, Mr. Borg's depth of knowledge will help the company identify exciting new partnership opportunities that fit directly with SPEAR's core values and mission.

"It was immediately obvious to me that SPEAR was a special organization with a fantastic culture," says Mr. Borg. "Dan, Ryan Kitzen (COO), and Dave Endres (Co-founder) have built an incredible business and team over the last 20 years. As Chief Development Officer, my goal is to become a part of the 'SPEAR-it' legacy and help the company continue to find innovative ways to scale the reach of SPEAR's unique customer service model."

Zach Borg earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About SPEAR Physical Therapy

Founded in a single room in Midtown Manhattan in 1999, SPEAR has now grown to 20 locations that improve the lives of thousands of patients each year. The company was recently named the Nation's Top Physical Therapy Practice by the American Physical Therapy Association's Private Practice Section, and has become the highest-rated physical therapy practice in NYC. SPEAR's quality of service and consistent growth have earned it significant recognition, including being the first private physical therapy company to ring the opening bell on the NY Stock Exchange and being profiled in the NY Post's feature on democratic leadership. SPEAR has made the Inc. 5000 list six times, and recently won CEO Report's Corporate Culture Award.

