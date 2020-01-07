Spearhead Lodge Announces the Expansion of Treatment Services to Include Trauma and Dual Diagnosis

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearhead Lodge (SHL) formally announced today that as the complexity of our world increases, they are changing to meet that need. While Spearhead Lodge remains true to their 12-Step roots, they are expanding their abilities to treat trauma and dual diagnosis in our programs for young adult men.

The Curriculum At Spearhead Lodge Is Expanding

The new curriculum is uniquely designed to address the gender and developmental challenges of young adulthood. Drawing deeply on the work of Brene Brown and Warren Farrell, they are addressing the "Boy Crisis" head on. Through various modalities, they are helping their clients to:

Reconnect with their emotions and offer them a language of expression

Work to value authentic, intimate relationships in all areas of them lives

Employ healthy conflict resolution skills absent of violence against themselves and others

Engage in relationships that do no objectify themselves or others

"BRAVE" the process of taking control of and writing/re-writing their stories

Participate in their families in ways that nurture and affirm family relationships

Their team of clinicians are trained in Experiential Therapy, Brene Brown's Shame work, Holistic Healing and Energy Care, Trauma Informed Yoga, and EMDR.

Brittney Lollis Moved To Spearhead Lodge As The Clinical Director

Brittney Lollis, LMSW, LCDC, MAC takes the reins of Spearhead Lodge as the new clinical director after working with the BRC Family of Programs for 16 months at Makana Path, our intensive trauma program. She holds a Master of Social Work Degree from Savanna State University (Go Tigers!) and is a Certified Daring Way-Candidate. Brittney believes that "shame is at the core of many of our addictions and relationship limitations. If we can learn to talk about shame and take away its power, we can live much more fulfilled lives and have deeper connections with others."

Brittney is an avid softball player after playing college softball for 3 years. She plays on the BRC softball team in the Austin Sober League and is trained in Trauma Conscious Yoga Instruction. Brittney will soon be certified in EMDR and joins our other specialty clinicians in offering this method of working with traumatic events. She is passionate about teaching and training and brings many years of counseling experience to the SHL team.

Spearhead Lodge Specializes In Treating Dual Diagnosis Clients

Led by Alex Kudisch, MD, DFAPA, a triple-board certified psychiatrist, the Spearhead Lodge medical team is working hard to provide an additional avenue of support to our clients with co-occurring disorders. Clients meet with our team of medical professionals weekly to ensure that their physical well-being and psychiatric health progress in tandem with their recovery from addictive illness while in our care. In tandem with our Master's Level clinicians and our specialty therapy offerings, Dr. Kudisch's team of providers engage clients in motivational psychotherapy and medication management. Dr. Kudisch quickly developed a passion for the field of mental health. "When I went into psychiatry," he says, reflecting on his early years, "I was immediately challenged by how patients presented with their clinical symptoms. There is very little objectivity in how to understand and arrive at a diagnosis." The challenge in diagnoses is perhaps easy to underestimate. "If you have someone who is diabetic, for example, you can do blood tests to find out," he says. "But there's no blood test for mental disorder. There's only a clinical interview and observation to lead you to diagnose and decide what you are going to call it. I was always intrigued by that kind of challenge."

Dr. Kudisch was born in the capital city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Dr. Kudisch came to the United States with his family at the age of five. He and his wife, Evelia, who is also medically trained, were married during his residency and fellowship work in child psychiatry at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. They have 2 sons. Dr. Kudisch joined the team at BRC in October of 2018 and is supported by a team of physicians and Nurse Practitioners who work closely with each Spearhead Lodge client.

About Spearhead Lodge

Spearhead Lodge is a stand-alone program within the BRC Recovery Family of Programs. BRC Recovery Family of Programs is one of the country's premier behavioral healthcare offerings. Founded in 2006 by Mark Houston, BRC's original mission was to provide treatment resistant clients a new way of life in recovery through 12-step immersion, accountability, and truly individualized care. Today, BRC Recovery has grown extensively under the leadership of CEO/Owner Marsha Stone into a diverse and specialized Family of Programs. Our full continuum of care includes medical detox, trauma and dual diagnosis, young adult, and gender-specific, chronic relapse treatment. We have been providing excellence in rehabilitative care for over 13 years, giving each individual and family member the tools necessary to discover a life of permanent sobriety. The BRC Recovery Family of Programs includes – BRC Recovery, gender-specific extended care for the treatment resistant, Spearhead Lodge, specialized care for young adults, Makana Path, medical detox and intensive healing, and Segue, case management and sober living. BRC is committed to excellence, integrity, and growth as we continue to partner with professionals, families, and like-minded individuals to Bring Real Change. For more information, visit SpearheadLodge.com.

