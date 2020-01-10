Spearhead welcomes Christopher Mahes as Managing Director of Operations within Spearhead's Investment Services team

WELLINGTON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearhead, a premier wealth management and administration solutions provider to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets, is pleased to announce that Christopher Mahes has joined its team as Managing Director of Operations. Mr. Mahes joined in January 2020 and will be working out of Spearhead's principal offices in Wellington, Florida.

"The addition of Christopher to our Investment Services team further demonstrates Spearhead's ongoing dedication to the management of client assets in an efficient and effective manner," remarked Todd Walters, Managing Member & Co-Founder. He further commented, "We are very excited to add the depth of experience and knowledge that Christopher brings to our team."

Scott Sandstrom, Managing Director, Liquid Markets Strategies, commented, "Securing talented individuals like Christopher is never easy, but always worth the effort. We look forward to having someone of Christopher's caliber joining our team."

Prior to joining Spearhead, Mr. Mahes served as Operations Manager for The Colony Group. As manager of the Boca Raton office's operations team, he oversaw the firm's day-to-day activities and information technology infrastructure, and also partnered with executive management to develop and execute strategic initiatives. Christopher began his career in financial services as an Investment Operations Specialist for Northern Trust.

Mr. Mahes graduated summa cum laude from Florida Atlantic University with Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance and Economics. Mr. Mahes earned his Master's of Science in Finance from Florida International University and holds a Series 65 registration.

About Spearhead

Spearhead is a privately held financial services firm exclusively focused on providing premier wealth management and administration solutions to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets. The firm strives to provide long-term value to clients on an after income and estate tax basis by combining balance sheet risk management techniques with investment strategies. Spearhead has offices in Florida and Massachusetts.

All Securities are offered through Spearhead Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services are offered through Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. Consulting and Administration services are offered through Spearhead Innovative Solutions, LLC and its subsidiaries.

