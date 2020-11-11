Spearhead welcomes Sagar Dalal as Managing Director, Advanced Wealth Planning

WELLINGTON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearhead, a premier wealth management and administration solutions provider to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets, is pleased to announce that Sagar Dalal has joined its team as Managing Director, Advanced Wealth Planning, effective November 2020.

"The addition of Sagar to our team further demonstrates Spearhead's ongoing dedication to designing and implementing advanced wealth planning strategies and techniques for our clients," remarked Todd Walters, Managing Partner & Co-Founder. He further commented, "We are very excited to have Sagar working with us to better serve the complex needs of both current as well as future Spearhead clients."

Jarrett Bostwick, Partner, General Counsel and Co-Founder, commented, "Having talented individuals like Sagar joining our team is extremely important to our clients as their investments, balance sheet and tax situations only get more complex in the current environment. We look forward to having someone with Sagar's depth of knowledge and planning expertise joining our team."

Mr. Dalal brings over 8 years of experience in advanced wealth planning for families and ultra-high net worth individuals. Prior to joining Spearhead, Mr. Dalal was the Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel of Momentum Advanced Planning, advising families on planning/structuring to maximize their wealth and generational family transfers. Mr. Dalal has been a frequent speaker throughout his career on the topic of wealth transfer issues concerning ultra-high net worth families. Prior to joining Momentum Advanced Planning, he was President of Dalal Capital Advisors, an investment firm based in New York City.

Mr. Dalal earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology at the University of Michigan, and his Juris Doctorate Degree from the Brooklyn Law School. He is a member of the NY state bar. He also holds a variable insurance license as well as the Series 7 and 66 registrations, and is fluent in Gujarati and Spanish.

About Spearhead

Spearhead is a privately held financial services firm exclusively focused on providing premier wealth management and administration solutions to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets. The firm strives to provide long-term value to clients on an after income and estate tax basis by combining balance sheet risk management techniques with investment strategies. Spearhead has offices in Florida and Massachusetts.

All Securities are offered through Spearhead Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services are offered through Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. Consulting and Administration services are offered through Spearhead Innovative Solutions, LLC and its subsidiaries.

