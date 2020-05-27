Special Awards & Double Free LaMar's Donuts Go to Essential Service Professionals on National Donut Day

DENVER, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a salute to the countless contributions of community service workers during the coronavirus pandemic, LaMar's Donuts will celebrate National Donut Day 2020 on June 5 by doubling its annual free-donut giveaway to healthcare, childcare, education and first-responder professionals and also by giving away a year's worth of donuts to winners of its first Essential Service Awards.

LaMar's Donuts, which has been crafting handmade donuts from the same original recipes created by its founder Ray Lamar since 1933, is asking the public for nominations for the awards, which will spotlight public service professionals who have provided extraordinary community service during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Nominations for anyone in the teaching, childcare, healthcare or police-fire-EMT occupations can be submitted at LaMars.com/EssentialService, along with an explanation of why the nominee is deserving.

In addition, on National Donut Day, LaMar's will give two free donuts to anyone presenting evidence of employment in public service – a business card, a name plate or badge, or a uniform, for example. All other members of the public will receive one free donut. No purchase is required in either case.

The Essential Service Awards were inspired by customer response to the April launch of a donut hotline for employees of hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients, said Matt Joslin, LaMar's Donuts President.

"We agreed with customers who told us that other contributors in the battle against the virus were just as deserving," Joslin said. "There's no better occasion than National Donut Day to show our thanks for unsung community heroes who help us live our lives as normally as possible during trying times."

LaMar's Donuts has remained open throughout the pandemic, although the company has closed indoor dining areas and limited the number of customers allowed in each store at once.

