Special Centerpieces for Holiday Celebrations

Forging a fabulous holiday experience for the special people in your life starts with choosing a flavorful, tender cut of meat to serve as the centerpiece of the meal. Hand-cut by expert butchers, options like Spiral-Sliced Ham, Boneless Heart of Prime Rib Roast and Butcher's Cut Filet Mignons from Omaha Steaks can serve as the focal point of a memorable holiday dinner. Flash frozen to capture freshness and flavor, you can select a standout cut of meat from the comfort of your home and have it delivered directly to your door in time to put together a tender, juicy main course.

Find more holiday recipe inspiration at OmahaSteaks.com/blog/recipes.

Rum and Cola Holiday Ham

Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 80 minutes

Servings: 10-12

Ham:

1 Omaha Steaks Spiral-Sliced Ham (8 pounds)

Glaze:

1 cup cherry fruit spread

3/4 cup dark spiced rum

3/4 cup cola

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

To make ham: Thaw frozen ham in refrigerator 24-48 hours.

Remove from refrigerator and let ham come to room temperature, about 30-45 minutes.

Preheat oven to 325 F. Remove ham from foil and film. Return ham to foil wrapping and place in oven-safe roasting pan. Roll foil down leaving 2 inches of foil around bottom of ham.

Place roasting pan with ham in oven on lower rack and heat uncovered 60-75 minutes, until ham starts to brown. While ham cooks, make glaze.

To make glaze: In medium saucepot, whisk fruit spread, rum, cola, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard and salt until well incorporated. Bring to boil then reduce heat to medium. Simmer over medium heat 10 minutes then remove from heat. Cool to room temperature.

During last 15 minutes of cooking, glaze ham every 5 minutes.

Dijon-Herb Prime Rib Roast with Garlic Butter Mushrooms

Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours

Servings: 4-6

Dijon-Herb Rub:

1/4 cup minced fresh Italian parsley

1/4 cup minced fresh oregano

1/4 cup minced fresh thyme leaves

1/4 cup minced fresh rosemary leaves

3 fresh garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 cup canola oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

Prime Rib Roast:

1 Omaha Steaks Boneless Heart of Prime Rib Roast (4 pounds), thawed

kosher salt, to taste

ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup canola oil

Garlic Butter Mushrooms:

6 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup small diced yellow onion

4 fresh garlic cloves, minced

1 pound button mushrooms, cleaned and quartered

1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1 pinch ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

1/2 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup finely chopped Italian parsley

To make rub: In medium bowl, whisk parsley, oregano, thyme, rosemary, garlic, Dijon mustard, oil, salt, black pepper and paprika until well incorporated.

To make prime rib roast: Pat prime rib roast dry on all sides with paper towels. Season generously with salt and pepper, to taste. Allow roast to come to room temperature about 30 minutes.

Rub Dijon herb rub all over prime rib roast and allow to stand 10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 250 F.

In large cast-iron pan, warm oil over medium-high heat.

Sear roast on all sides until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side.

Place seared prime rib on wire rack-lined sheet pan and place in oven.

Cook until internal temperature is 10 F below desired cooking doneness.

Rest 15-20 minutes before slicing.

To make mushrooms: In large pan, warm olive oil over medium-high heat. Add diced onions and saute about 1 minute.

Add minced garlic and lightly saute until fragrant, about 20 seconds.

Add mushrooms and pinch of salt and ground pepper to pan. Saute 3-4 minutes, or until mushrooms are tender.

Add chicken stock and reduce to one-third in volume, 3-4 minutes.

Add butter and parsley to pan and saute until butter is melted and incorporated. Immediately remove from heat and season, to taste, with salt and pepper.

Serve mushrooms with prime rib roast.

Suya-Dusted Filet Mignon with "Red Rice" Risotto

Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hourServings: 4

Suya Dust:

2 cups roasted cashews

1 tablespoon chicken bouillon

1 tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon, smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons. ground ginger

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

"Red Rice" Risotto:

3 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 cup diced yellow onion

3 fresh garlic cloves, smashed

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 large beefsteak tomato (about 1/2 pound), chopped

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided (optional)

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided (optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups Arborio rice

4 cups warmed chicken stock, divided

1/2 cup finely chopped Italian parsley

1 cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese

Filet Mignon:

4 Omaha Steaks Butcher's Cut Filet Mignons (6 ounces each)

kosher salt

ground black pepper

4 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 clove garlic

1 thyme sprig

To make suya dust: In food processor, blend cashews, chicken bouillon, paprika, cayenne pepper, bell pepper, black pepper, ginger, garlic powder and onion powder into fine powder.

To make "red rice" risotto: In medium saucepan, warm canola oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, garlic and red bell pepper, sauteing until lightly caramelized, about 1 minute.

Add tomato paste to pan and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add chopped tomato, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper; continue sauteing until tomato starts to break down and soften, 3-4 minutes. Reduce heat to simmer and cook 3-4 minutes.

Remove from heat and finely blend in food processor. Set aside.

In separate medium saucepan, warm olive oil and butter over medium-high heat.

Add Arborio rice and stir until slightly nutty and translucent, about 1 minute.

Add pureed tomato-pepper mixture and 1 cup chicken stock; bring to boil then reduce heat to medium.

Add 1 cup stock each time Arborio rice absorbs almost all broth. Continuously stir risotto each time stock is added to rice. Keep adding stock until risotto is al dente and still viscous then stir in parsley and Parmesan cheese. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper, if desired.

To make filet mignon: Pat steaks dry with paper towels and liberally season with salt and ground black pepper on both sides.

In large cast-iron skillet, warm canola oil over medium-high heat.

Place filets in skillet and sear 3 minutes.

Flip steaks and add butter, garlic clove and thyme. Baste steaks with butter and allow filets to finish cooking, 3-4 minutes for medium-rare doneness.

Rest filets 7-8 minutes. Serve over "red rice" risotto and sprinkle suya dust over filets.

