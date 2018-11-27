Special Counsel Reveals New Look And Repositioning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Counsel today debuted a company rebrand and new positioning that will integrate its previously acquired eDiscovery company and existing sub-brands under one digital footprint, emphasizing an end-to-end suite of specialized offerings and formally introducing its legal consulting division. The purpose of this transformation is not only to unify all aspects of Special Counsel's capabilities, but to meet the legal industry where it's headed, geographically, technically and functionally.

Special Counsel started in 1987 as a legal staffing provider and has grown exponentially over the last three decades. Forecasting client and industry demand, Special Counsel continued to cultivate its core services until it became what it is today, a full-service leader in legal consulting, attorney recruiting, legal talent, legal technology and eDiscovery solutions, with a growing international footprint.

"In addition to staff augmentation and executive search, for years our clients have sought our advice on legal industry trends, projections and strategy," said Laurie Chamberlin, president of Special Counsel. "They're looking beyond our talent insights to partner with us on customized, creative – and often technology-centric – approaches for addressing their broader business goals. We're so proud of our new look and repositioning because it is true to who we are and what we do today."

Special Counsel's new positioning breaks down its offerings into four divisions:

SCI

Special Counsel's existing legal talent and recruitment unit is now named SCI. This division will continue to build on its large network of legal support talent to help companies and law firms hire legal support professionals and legal technology specialists for contract and permanent positions. SCI also specializes in placing attorneys in interim positions.

Parker + Lynch Legal

Parker + Lynch Legal, Special Counsel's attorney recruiting division, will continue to operate at the gold standard for placing top candidates, from associate level to general counsel, in prominent law firms and corporate legal departments across the nation.

D4

D4, which was acquired by Special Counsel in 2016, will continue to be its technology and eDiscovery division. With a team of premier subject matter experts and cutting edge technology-based solutions, D4 specializes in delivering exceptional, flexible and innovative eDiscovery and managed services to law firms and corporations in the US, China and the UK.

EQ

Special Counsel will officially launch a legal consultancy division under the name of its former eDiscovery arm, EQ. This unit will partner with clients to solve challenges related to cybersecurity, data analysis, information governance, managed review and more.

"These four divisions are distinct, but share the same core values," said Chamberlin. "They enable us to be a flexible partner equipped to provide right-sized solutions and specialized resources on a case-by-case basis, and equally important, they allow our internal talent to hone their expertise while fostering collaboration across the larger organization. We believe these guiding principles will push Special Counsel further than it's ever gone before."

For more information about Special Counsel's new look and positioning, visit the redesigned website.

About Special Counsel

At Special Counsel, we are a leading provider of legal consulting, attorney recruiting, legal talent, legal technology and eDiscovery solutions, with a growing international footprint. But there's more to being a leader than having tremendous size and scale. Our strength comes from our ability to partner with clients to create solutions on a case-by-case basis. It comes from our gift for fostering, furthering and promoting the expertise of our people. And it comes from our commitment to doing business with transparency, flexibility and integrity. That's what sets us apart. That's what makes us Special. To learn how we can help you, visit specialcounsel.com.

Special Counsel is a proud part of the world's leading HR solutions partner, the Adecco Group, serving as its legal solutions business unit.

