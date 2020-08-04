Special Counsel Selected as an Advanced Access Partner for Aero UI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Counsel , the nation's leading provider of end-to-end legal solutions, and part of the Adecco Group's U.S. Professional Recruitment and Solutions unit, today announced it will participate in Relativity's Aero UI Advanced Access Program (AAAP). As a part of the AAAP, Special Counsel customers will gain early access to the new Aero UI and will be able to provide feedback on the user experience prior to Relativity's global release in Q3 2020.

The new Aero UI centers around a simply powerful mindset, taking the RelativityOne platform to the next level with a modernized look and a faster, more intuitive functionality. Through the AAAP, Special Counsel customers not only get a first look at the next-generation interface, but the opportunity to directly influence a world-class e-discovery solution to suit their real-world business needs.

"Our clients are tackling complex projects under tight deadlines every day, so we continuously look to connect them with industry-leading solutions that support their productivity, and ultimately their success," said Roger Birong, Jr., Senior Vice President, Information Technology at Special Counsel. "We can't wait for our clients to get their hands on the new Aero UI and experience the benefits of the streamlined platform."

Special Counsel has a longstanding partnership with Relativity and was recently recognized as the first ever RelativityOne Certified Gold Partner for its work on two custom applications, DiscoverMobile and Theia.

"We're already evolving our image analytics app Theia, which is based on Microsoft's Artificial Intelligence platform, Cognitive Services, to take advantage of the new Aero interface. We look forward to developing other tools that complement Aero UI's enhanced features," added Birong.

About Special Counsel

At Special Counsel, we are a leading provider of legal consulting, attorney recruiting, legal talent, legal technology and eDiscovery solutions, with a growing international footprint. But there's more to being a leader than having tremendous size and scale. Our strength comes from our ability to partner with clients to create solutions on a case-by-case basis. It comes from our gift for fostering, furthering and promoting the expertise of our people. And it comes from our commitment to doing business with transparency, flexibility and integrity. That's what sets us apart. That's what makes us Special. To learn how we can help you, visit specialcounsel.com.

Special Counsel is a proud part of the world's leading HR solutions partner, the Adecco Group, serving as its legal solutions business unit.

