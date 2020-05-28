Special Delivery: Bellevue Non-Profit Provides 56k+ Meals to Families, Thanks to Local Bellevue Collection Dining District Donation Program

For every take-out or delivery meal purchased from one of The Bellevue Collection's 17 participating restaurants from March 20 through May 5, it donated two meals to Bellevue LifeSpring's COVID-19 response fund. The fund helps support the 3,500 children who rely on the Bellevue School District's meal program or could not access its food distribution sites.

"As the COVID-19 crisis hit the Bellevue area in March and schools closed, we had to quickly respond to the emergency situation, but our resources to provide food were nearly exhausted," said Executive Director of Bellevue LifeSpring, Jennifer Fischer. "The support of community partners like The Bellevue Collection is critical in ensuring children in our community don't go hungry during such a difficult time."

The donation from The Bellevue Collection helped provide grocery store food vouchers for more than 2,800 children during school closures.

"At the start of the pandemic, we knew we needed to do our part as a community leader and wanted to not only support our restaurants that couldn't offer in-restaurant dining due to government mandates but also give back to our neighbors," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection, Jennifer Leavitt. "That's when we created the 'Do Good with Delivery' program, and after an overwhelming response, we are so proud that we could make such a difference."

To learn more about how Bellevue LifeSpring is supporting the Bellevue area during COVID-19, including nutritional assistance and emergency rent assistance, and to donate visit: www.bellevuelifespring.org/updates-on-coronavirus-emergency-support .

About Bellevue LifeSpring

Bellevue LifeSpring has worked closely with the community since its inception in 1911. It is supported by thousands of local residents, community partners and corporate sponsors in its mission to foster stability and self-sufficiency for Bellevue's children and their families through programs that provide food, clothing, education and emergency assistance. You can learn more about Bellevue LifeSpring at www.BellevueLifeSpring.org.

SOURCE Bellevue LifeSpring

Related Links

http://www.BellevueLifeSpring.org

