Special events announced for Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce the schedule of events for the 2019 Four Winds Invitational, which takes place Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend. The Four Winds Invitational is part of the Symetra® Tour – Road to the LPGA®.

Included in the scheduled events are four separate 18-hole Pro-Ams, which pair professional golfers with amateurs. One of the four Pro-Ams will take place at Elcona Country club in Elkhart on Tuesday, June 4. This is the first time a Four Winds Invitational Pro-Am has been played in Elkhart County. The remaining three Pro-Ams will be held at Blackthorn.

Other highlights include:

A 9-hole Daddy/Daughter tournament on Monday. All proceeds will benefit Beacon Children's Hospital in South Bend .

. Women's Golf Clinic 101 on Wednesday

Grapes on the Green, a food and wine tasting event to be held on Thursday

A KidZone activity area on Sunday

The main event, the Four Winds Invitational Tournament, begins on Friday, June 7 at 7:30 a.m. and runs through Sunday with closing ceremonies and the presentation of trophies immediately following the last tournament

The LPGA Symetra Tour brings female golfers from over 30 countries to compete throughout the year to become the next generation of professional golfers. At the end of the Symetra tour, the top 10 money winners "graduate" to become members of the national LPGA tour.

About the Four Winds Invitational

The Four Winds® Invitational was established in 2012 as part of the Symetra® Tour - Road to the LPGA®, and is sponsored by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds® Casinos. It is held at Blackthorn Golf Club, located at 6100 Nimtz Parkway, South Bend, Ind. The tournament features a field of professional women golfers from around the world. Additional information on the Four Winds Invitational is available at blackthorngolf.com, or by calling Melinda Pierce at (574) 257-4332, or email melinda@bigideacompany.com.

SOURCE The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians