Special guests from Senator Jeff Merkley's office share new developments and answer small business owner's questions during free COVID-19 webinar

PORTLAND, Ore., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to urgent questions flooding in from small business owners, experts at The Caputo Group are sharing their client advice with the community during weekly webinars and Q & A sessions. The webinars take place every Thursday at noon, covering the latest information from official sources that directly impact the health and security of small businesses.

"We're excited to have two representatives from Senator Merkley's office with us to answer pressing questions for the small business community," said Hunter Caputo, CEO of The Caputo Group.

This week, they welcome special guest speakers from Senator Jeff Merkley's (OR, D) office:

Jake Oken-Berg , Sen. Merkley's business liaison

, Sen. Merkley's business liaison Allison Hunt , Sen. Merkley's economic policy lead

This week's webinar will cover:

Federal economic relief updates – the HEROES Act

Emerging economic policy for Oregon's recovery

To register for the 60 minute webinar, please visit: http://www.caputo-group.com/covid-19-sb-webinar/

The Caputo Group offers additional resources on their website to help small to midsize businesses navigate COVID-19. Through the website, business owners can sign up for a free personalized consultation from experts in restaurants, cannabis, brewing, construction and more.

"With so many businesses struggling we've created this webinar to assist small businesses in the NW and beyond," said Hunter Caputo, CEO of The Caputo Group.

Visit The Caputo Group at http://www.caputo-group.com/ for regular updates so you can stay informed of your rights and responsibilities as an employer as well as economic relief legislation.

About The Caputo Group:

Caputo Group, a local, family-owned Professional Employer Organization (PEO), offers complete support services for small to midsize businesses so they can focus on their craft.

For over 25 years, The Caputo Group has saved NW business owners hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential compliance issues and lawsuits. Because they remove so many business tasks, the majority of their clients have seen their businesses grow by an average of 15%.

CONTACT:

Katherine Tice

(503) 944-9782

[email protected]

SOURCE The Caputo Group

Related Links

http://www.caputo-group.com

