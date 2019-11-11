Special Holiday Offer by African Travel, Inc. Showcases an Authentic, Luxurious Experience in South Africa

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For travelers seeking spectacular holiday specials, African Travel, Inc. wants to show you the magic of Africa with immersive, authentic experiences of the continent's diverse culture.

As a special holiday incentive, travelers who book African Travel, Inc.'s exceptional Southern Explorer safari by December 31, 2019-- for travel anytime in 2020-- will receive $1000 per couple in savings. This offer is not combinable with any other offers or incentives.

This adventure is one of African Travel, Inc.'s most popular safaris, 10 days from $9695 per person. You'll experience the vibrant culture, scenic beauty and natural wonders of Southern Africa. Spectacular Cape Town and Kruger National Park are artfully combined with the majesty of Victoria Falls.

While in Cape Town, you'll explore the breathtaking scenery of the Cape of Good Hope and the surrounding winelands on privately guided sightseeing tours. You'll stay at the luxurious Cape Cadogan--a stately double-storied Georgia and Victorian building dating back to the beginning of the 19th century.

You'll then travel to the renowned Krugar Private Reserve and enjoy twice daily game drives in search of Africa's "Big Five" the leopard, rhino, elephant, buffalo and the mighty lion. You'll stay at the renowned Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge, famed for its warmth, vibrancy and legendary hospitality. Each of the spacious, air-conditioned thatched suites features en-suite bathrooms with al-fresco glass-fronted indoor showers, affording wonderful views of the bush. Huge viewing decks are the ideal setting to relax while spotting game, birdwatching, or cooling off in the pools.

Your next stop is onto Zimbabwe, where you'll discover the rainforests surrounding the thundering Victoria Falls, take a helicopter flight, and be awed by the sheer size and grandeur from above. A stay at The Victoria Falls Hotel, popularly known as "the grand old lady of The Falls," will take you back in time to the early 1900s. The Edwardian-style hotel is surrounded by carefully tended tropical gardens, lily ponds and century-old shade trees.

Later, you'll end your experience on a perfect note, with the golden glow of an African sunset as you meander along the Zambezi River on a sundowner dinner cruise—and be ready with your binoculars to zoom in on the hippos cavorting in the river!

To book a safari of your dreams, contact your local Travel Advisor, or African Travel, Inc. at (800) 421-8907, or visit www.africantravelinc.com.

Terms and Conditions: Price is per person (LAND ONLY) based on double occupancy, subject to change and availability. Savings of $1,000 per couple sharing is valid on new Southern Explorer bookings ONLY, booked by December 31, 2019, for travel anytime in 2020. Package is subject to availability and may change without notice. Savings of $1,000 per booking is not retroactive and may not be combined with any other special or offer. A 20% non-refundable deposit is due at time of booking to request services. Final payment is required 65 days prior to departure. To protect your investment, travel protection is available at an additional cost. African Travel, Inc. reserves the right to cancel or amend itineraries as needed. CST 2071444-20. Please contact us for details.

About African Travel, Inc. - "We Know Africa"

For more than 40 years, African Travel, Inc. has helped travelers discover the magic of the wild. "We Know Africa" because we create extraordinary and unforgettable five-star experiences for each guest's individual needs. From relaxing in spectacular luxury to touching an ancient culture, your African dream awaits you. Our knowledgeable and dedicated experts, who have lived and traveled extensively throughout the continent, will open your eyes to a new and exciting world. Placing local offices in Africa and our headquarters in the U.S. has earned us an enviable position of influence that will leave you knowing Africa like we do. We're committed to making travel matter by supporting the environment and the local communities we visit through our partnership with The TreadRight Foundation. As a proud member of The Travel Corporation (TTC), a family-owned company with more than 100 years of expertise in luxury travel, we ensure exceptional service every step of the journey. For more information and inspiration, visit www.AfricanTravelInc.com.

