Special Independence Day Weekend National Broadcast Of Peter Boyer's "Ellis Island: The Dream Of America With Pacific Symphony" On PBS' Great Performances

Using texts from the Ellis Island Oral History Project and historic Ellis Island images in combination with an original orchestral score, "Ellis Island" features seven, first-hand stories of immigrants dramatically interpreted by guest stars Barry Bostwick, Camryn Manheim, Michael Nouri, Lesley Fera, Lucas Near-Verbrugghe, Samantha Sloyan and Kira Sternbach. Over 40 percent of the U.S. population can trace their ancestry through Ellis Island and immigration remains at the forefront of global news. "Ellis Island" captures the emotions, elation and uncertainties of America's epic immigrant experience.

Pacific Symphony's President and CEO, John Forsyte said, "Great music has often been the medium for sharing important stories. There is, perhaps, no more timely or emotional reminder of our country's immigrant roots than Peter Boyer's 'Ellis Island: The Dream of America.' Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the Ellis Island Honors Society and its Chairman, Nasser Kazeminy, Pacific Symphony has been able to share this important message with a national audience on PBS's Great Performances. We are deeply grateful for their support in making this program possible."

Nasser Kazeminy, chairman of The Ellis Island Honors Society commented, "It was a wonderful opportunity to work with Pacific Symphony and PBS/Great Performances to support both the creation and national broadcast of this brilliant multimedia work. It stands as a tribute to one of the great eras of American history. As a non-profit dedicated to immigration issues, I know the stories presented in composer Peter Boyer's work are still relevant today. This orchestral masterpiece opens a dialogue between the past and present, and underscores the importance of immigration to America's future. I'm glad EIHS was able to present Peter with the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2019 for this original work."

The special was recorded by Great Performances at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in 2017 during Pacific Symphony's 17th American Composers Festival, before capacity audiences, including nearly 40 recipients of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. Peter Boyer's "Ellis Island: The Dream of America" premiered in 2002 to great acclaim. It has since received nearly 200 performances by more than 80 orchestras and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Classical Contemporary Composition in 2005.

A co-production of Pacific Symphony and THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET in association with PBS SoCal, Great Performances, "Ellis Island: The Dream of America with Pacific Symphony" was directed for stage and television by Matthew Diamond and produced by John Walker; with Shawn Murphy as audio producer, production design by Matt Steinbrenner, lighting design by Bob Barnhart and projection design by Perry Freeze. For Great Performances, Bill O'Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

