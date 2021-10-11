Special Needs Alliance Announces 2021 - 2022 Board of Directors

The Special Needs Alliance welcomes its 2021-2022 board of directors in its 20th anniversary year. Tweet this

2021 – 2022 SNA Board of Directors Officers



PRESIDENT TREASURER Mary O'Byrne, Esq. Robert F. Brogan, CELA O'Byrne Law, LLC Brogan Law Group, P.C. Timonium, Maryland Brick, New Jersey



PRESIDENT-ELECT SECRETARY James A. Caffry, Esq. Tara A. Pleat, CELA Caffry Law, PLLC Wilcenski & Pleat PLLC Waterbury, Vermont Clifton Park, New York



VICE PRESIDENT PAST PRESIDENT Amy O'Hara, CELA Jefferey M. Yussman, Esq. Littman Krooks, LLP Yussman Special Needs Law & New York, New York Wyatt Estate Planning

Louisville, Kentucky

Directors

Kenneth M. Bloom, Esq. Laurie A. Hanson, Esq. Bruce Reinoso, Esq. Latimer LeVay Fyock, LLC Long, Reher, Hanson & Price, P.A. Woods Oviatt Gilman, LLP Chicago, IL Minneapolis, MN Buffalo, NY





Judith L. Bomster, Esq. Bryn Poland, Esq. Benji Rubin, Esq. Butenhof & Bomster, PC Mayo & Poland, PLLC Rubin Law Manchester, NH Baytown, TX Buffalo Grove, IL





Roxanne J. Chang, Esq. Larry Rocamora, Esq. Christopher W. Smith, Esq. Attorney at Law McPherson & Rocamora, PLLC Chalgian & Tripp Law Offices PLLC Plymouth, MI Durham, NC Southfield, MI





Emma Hemness, CELA



Hemness Faller Elder Law



Brandon, FL





"This is particularly an inspiring year because it's the 20th anniversary of the Special Needs Alliance, and I couldn't be more excited to serve as SNA's president this year," said Special Needs Alliance President Mary O'Byrne. "This will be a year that we can shine light on what we've accomplished and highlight what's to come. In particular, I look forward to helping advance our vibrant strategic plan, diversifying our membership, onboarding and strategically 'passing the baton' to our next-gen attorneys, as well as raising more awareness about the organization's role in serving individuals with disabilities and their families."

The Special Needs Alliance has more than 150 members in 45 states. Its membership is obtained via an invitation from the organization and is limited to those who meet its professional standards in the area of disability law and advocacy. Membership signifies that the member attorney is recognized amongst his/her peers as a notable attorney practicing special needs law.

About Special Needs Alliance

The Special Needs Alliance (SNA) is a national organization comprised of attorneys who practice law and advocate for people living with special needs and disabilities, the elderly, and their families. SNA was formed in 2002 to maintain a professional organization of attorneys skilled in public benefits, estate, trust and tax planning, and legal issues for individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities. Membership in the Alliance is only obtained via an invitation from the SNA and is limited to those who meet its professional standards in the area of disability law and advocacy. SNA is instrumental in connecting individuals with disabilities, their families and their advisors—including personal injury attorneys and financial advisors—with local members who have niche practices in special needs and disability law and elder law.

SNA member practice areas and services include: Special Needs Trusts; Medicaid, SSI & Entitlement Program Eligibility; Estate, Wills, Trust & Tax Planning for Individuals with Disabilities and Their Families; Financial Planning & Legal Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities; Guardianships & Conservatorships; Personal Injury/Medical Malpractice Settlement Assistance; Trust & Estate Distributions and Fiduciary Accountings; Estate & Trust Administration; and Health Care Decisions & Advance Directives. For more information visit: specialneedsalliance.org.

