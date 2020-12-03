Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) Now a Distributor of Revolutionary Vitabrace® Wristband

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) ― a full-fledged medical equipment and supply company ― is now a distributor of Miracle Fruit Oil Company's Vitabrace® high performance wristband.

Vitabrace, a medical grade wearable wristband, is a high-tech auto delivery system featuring an inner gel that contains the unique and healthy patented natural product, miracle fruit seed oil. The oil is derived from the miracle fruit (synsepalum dulcificum) berry.

Upon wearing on the wrist, the gel has been scientifically proven to auto release the nutrient-rich oil. This relieves pain, and has also been clinically proven to significantly improve manual performance skills (dexterity, mobility, flexibility, range of motion, grip strength, stability, etc.).

Vitabrace ― recommended and used by orthopedists, chiropractors, and dermatologists ― enhances task productivity associated with daily living, work, and recreational activities. According to a clinical study conducted by Dr. Steven Gorin, D.O., Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, the Vitabrace enables individuals to improve their manual skills by 50 percent.

Vitabrace has also been found to be popular with gamers, as the wristband provides a healthy way to keep their wrists strong and agile when playing video games in their leisure time. For students who spend their days on the computer for virtual schooling, or for work professionals working from home or in the office, Vitabrace is essential to protect their wrists.

"By distributing Vitabrace, we at SNG are pleased to help our clients experience less wrist pain and improve their daily living with more mobility, grip strength and more," said Andrew J. Garnett, founder, president & CEO of SNG. "As a comprehensive medical equipment and supply company with global reach, we are pleased to provide much more than rentals for cruises and hotel-resort destinations ― we offer the benefit of enhanced health and lifestyle."

"We at Miracle Fruit Oil Company are very happy to partner with Special Needs Group to distribute Vitabrace," said Elizabeth Resnick, CEO of Miracle Fruit Oil Company. "While Special Needs Group strives to provide an accessible world for its clients, Miracle Fruit Oil Company focuses on developing innovative products that are clinically proven to improve performance. All of our products are backed by science."

Special Needs Group retails the Vitabrace high performance wristband for $40. For more information or to purchase Vitabrace, visit www.shopspecialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515. For videos of the Vitabrace, visit Special Needs Group's YouTube channel.

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®, a medical equipment and supply company, is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, theme parks and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 215 ports and cities located in 68 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

About Miracle Fruit Oil Company

The Miracle Fruit Oil Company specializes in the development of innovative products backed by solid science and clinically proven to improve performance. It is the world's first and only company to make products containing Miracle Fruit Seed Oil®, a rare and exotic fruit seed oil derived from a natural and healthy source, the miracle fruit berry. Patents were filed and trademarks registered in the USA and internationally. For more information, visit www.miraclefruitoil.com.

