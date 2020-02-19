Special Olympics Georgia Hosts Eleventh Annual Polar Plunge

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plungers will bear the cold waters of Acworth Beach on February 22 to support the athletes of Special Olympics Georgia in the 11th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge.

This event is one of the coolest of the year, where participants raise money and plunge into the chilly waters of Acworth Beach. Plungers bring the excitement to this event by dressing up in crazy costumes and celebrating the success of their fundraising in which all of the proceeds benefit Special Olympics Georgia.

Participants must raise a minimum of $50 to plunge. All plungers will receive a commemorative Plunge long sleeve t-shirt. Additional incentives and prizes will be given to plungers who raise $150 or more. The Plunge will begin at 1pm, and you are welcome to register onsite day-of beginning at 11am.

Please join us for a day of chilly fun, intense tug-of-war competition, and impactful plunges as we get freezin' for a reason in support of the athletes! For more information and to register, visit www.polarplungega.org.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our sponsors: Publix, Hometown Foundation, St. Peter Chanel, Northside Hospital, The Georgia Law Enforcement Torch Run, Marietta Daily Journal, QuickTrip, United Capital, Yanmar, Waffle House, Governors Gun Club, Pizza Shack, Inwood Holdings, and WSB-TV.

About Special Olympics Georgia

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,841 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

SOURCE Special Olympics Georgia

