Special Olympics Georgia to Host 8th and Final Over the Edge Event at Overlook III on May 11

VININGS, Ga., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia today unveiled details surrounding its upcoming 8th Annual Over the Edge event, which is set to take place at Overlook III in Vinings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Raising funds to support the organization's more than 26,000 athletes, Over the Edge will provide an adrenaline rush for a good cause to 60-plus participants as they rappel from the 19th story. The event is expected to raise more than $85,000 in support of Special Olympics Georgia athletes' year-round training and competitions.

"We are thrilled with the support of this unique and challenging event. You are all invited to come out and cheer on the brave edgers who have raised money and awareness for Special Olympics Georgia," said Georgia Milton-Sheats, CEO of Special Olympics Georgia.

Local residents and Special Olympics fans can come out and cheer on participants throughout the day at Overlook III, located at 2859 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30339. Come out for an exciting array of activities including music, games, food and more.

Special Olympics Georgia's 8th Annual Over the Edge is presented by Cox Enterprises. Over the Edge is proudly sponsored by building sponsor, the Goddard Investment Group, LLC, with edger sponsors Knights of Columbus St. Peter Council 13217, Hometown Foundation, Brightlink, The Nunnally Foundation, QuikTrip Foundation, and Motorcars of Atlanta.

About Special Olympics Georgia

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,841 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

SOURCE Special Olympics Georgia

Related Links

http://www.specialolympicsga.org

