Special Olympics Georgia's Masters Bowling Tournament Returns To Warner Robins

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 17- 19, Georgia's own Warner Robins will once again host Special Olympics Georgia's Masters Bowling Tournament.







During this time, approximately 1,300 Special Olympics Georgia athletes and Unified Partners at the "masters" age level, over the age of 22 years, will arrive in the South Georgia town, along with over 300 coaches and 300 volunteers. The Tournament is free and open for fans of all ages to come watch and cheer on the athletes.

"We cannot be any more appreciative to Warner Robins for their great friendship and gracious hospitality. From athletes to team members to volunteers, our organization continuously looks forward to this event. We encourage all of our fans to come out and support our athletes and all of the individuals that work to make this event possible," commented Special Olympics Georgia CEO, Georgia Milton-Sheats.







Competition will start on Friday, August 17 and continue through the duration of the weekend. The Tournament will be held at Gold Cup Lanes and Robins Air Force Base Bowling Center (Robins Lanes).

The Opening Ceremony will also commence on Friday at Southside Baptist Church. Warner Robins' own Mayor Randy Toms will once again join us as this year's Grand Marshal alongside Co-Grand Marshal, Mason Massey, and WGXA News meteorologist Jeff Cox, who is the Tournament's Master of Ceremony. The Ceremony will feature the traditional Parade of Athletes, led in by Dan Bray, member of the Georgia State Patrol Honor Guard, as well as the Law Enforcement Torch Run, showcasing members of the Warner Robins Police Department.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank the two Presenting Sponsors – the City of Warner Robins and the Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau.







For more information and a schedule, please visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

About Special Olympics Georgia



SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for 26,460 individuals with intellectual disabilities. For more information visit www.SpecialOlympicsGA.org.

SOURCE Special Olympics Georgia

Related Links

http://www.specialolympicsga.org

