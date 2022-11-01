Special-Purpose Machines Market Size to Grow by USD 2.51 Bn, Vendors are Deploying Growth Strategies such as Technological Innovations - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The special-purpose machines market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. Vendors are focusing on the development and introduction of innovative products to gain market share. The development of advanced and innovative technologies, such as additive manufacturing, will drive the growth of the special-purpose machines market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Special Purpose Machines Market 2022-2026

The special-purpose machines market size is expected to grow by USD 2.51 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.76% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Special-Purpose Machines Market 2022-2026: Scope

The special-purpose machines market report covers the following areas:

Special-Purpose Machines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

OEMs



Machine Shops

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in the demand for cutting tools in the region will drive the special- purpose machines market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and South Korea are the key countries for the special-purpose machines market in APAC.

, , and are the key countries for the special-purpose machines market in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Special-Purpose Machines Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing demand for fabricated metal products is driving market growth. Canada, Mexico, and China heavily significantly on the supply of fabricated metals from the US. The US has several companies in the fabricated metal products manufacturing sector, including Flowserve Corp., The Timken Co., Snap-On Inc., and Mueller Industries Co. Such factors will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The high initial cost of implementation due to the need for high-pressure pumps, cutting tables, and automated systems is a challenge for the market. The high equipment cost per part negatively affects the profitability of SMEs in the short run. It is estimated that garnet abrasive accounts for 45%-50% of the operating cost per hour, followed by replacement and maintenance. Such factors may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Special-Purpose Machines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Balief Corp., Batliboi Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Electronica India Ltd., EMAG GmbH and Co. KG, ETA Technology Pvt. Ltd., FIVES SAS, GARUD AUTOMATION, General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp., Global CNC Pvt. Ltd., Hann Kuen Machinery and Hardware Co. Ltd., Invensys Engineers, HMT Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Krishna Engineering, NEYRET GROUP, Neumatica Technologies Pvt Ltd., Vee Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Shenoy Engineering Pvt. Ltd., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Special-Purpose Machines Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist special-purpose machines market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the special-purpose machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global special-purpose machines market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of special-purpose machines market vendors

Special-Purpose Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Balief Corp., Batliboi Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Electronica India Ltd., EMAG GmbH and Co. KG, ETA Technology Pvt. Ltd., FIVES SAS, GARUD AUTOMATION, General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp., Global CNC Pvt. Ltd., Hann Kuen Machinery and Hardware Co. Ltd., HMT Ltd., Invensys Engineers, Krishna Engineering, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Neumatica Technologies Pvt Ltd., NEYRET GROUP, Shenoy Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Vee Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 OEMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on OEMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on OEMs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on OEMs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on OEMs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Machine shops - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Machine shops - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Machine shops - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Machine shops - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Machine shops - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Batliboi Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Batliboi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Batliboi Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Batliboi Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 96: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: DMG MORI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 EMAG GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 100: EMAG GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 101: EMAG GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: EMAG GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.6 FIVES SAS

Exhibit 103: FIVES SAS - Overview



Exhibit 104: FIVES SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 105: FIVES SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: FIVES SAS - Segment focus

10.7 General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp.

Exhibit 107: General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Global CNC Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Global CNC Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Global CNC Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Global CNC Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Hann Kuen Machinery and Hardware Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Hann Kuen Machinery and Hardware Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Hann Kuen Machinery and Hardware Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Hann Kuen Machinery and Hardware Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 HMT Ltd.

Exhibit 116: HMT Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: HMT Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: HMT Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: HMT Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Invensys Engineers

Exhibit 120: Invensys Engineers - Overview



Exhibit 121: Invensys Engineers - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Invensys Engineers - Key offerings

10.12 Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

Exhibit 123: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

