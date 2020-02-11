Special Sessions Announced for League for Innovation in the Community College's 2020 Innovations Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The League for Innovation in the Community College (League) announces a detailed special sessions program for the 2020 Innovations Conference, March 1-4, in Seattle, WA. With over 350 presenters and more than 40 exhibitors and sponsors, this international gathering is the premier resource for innovative practices and programs in the community college. Nine special sessions scheduled over two days cover such topics as the community college baccalaureate and multi-institutional collaboration in support of closing equity gaps, and designing a College Promise program that creates a college-going culture on campus. Other special sessions include "Sharing Know-How: Developing and Growing a Community of Practice" and "Building Powerful Partnerships: Creating Market Responsive Programs." Additionally, The Cross Papers Fellow for 2020, Peter Ufland, will present a special session focused on his monograph—Empowering Students and Improving Learning Through Midterm Student Feedback—which will be available for purchase at the conference or at the League store, or free online for iStream subscribers, starting on March 2. For a comprehensive list of special sessions and the conference schedule, visit www.league.org/inn2020/schedule.

"In addition to our expansive sessions addressing key initiatives in the community college, the location of this event is important," states Dr. Rufus Glasper, CEO of the League. "Seattle is an epicenter of ideas and innovation in the United States and has produced numerous programs and organizations that have positively impacted health care and education, making our world more equitable and connected. We feel that holding the Innovations Conference in this city provides a tremendous opportunity to engage with the local higher education community that embraces innovation by building unique programs within their institutions through public-private partnerships with the technology, business, and philanthropic sectors in the region."

To register, please visit www.league.org/inn2020/registration. Explore opportunities to exhibit or become a sponsor at www.league.org/inn2020/expo-and-sponsors or email info@eventproducers.events.

The Innovations Conference is co-hosted by Bellevue College and Seattle Colleges.

About the League for Innovation in the Community College

The League for Innovation in the Community College (League) is an international nonprofit organization with a mission to cultivate innovation in the community college environment. Information about the League and its activities is available at www.league.org.

Media Contact:

Sherry Sklar

sklar@league.org

SOURCE League for Innovation in the Community College

Related Links

https://www.league.org

