Special Signatures of WatermarkPointe, New Rochelle Condominiums

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WatermarkPointe luxury condos in Westchester NY offer a truly magical lifestyle for its residents. These stunning waterfront homes feature an exterior inspired by classic New England seaside architecture, gracious openflow floorplans, and resort-inspired amenities to delight in every day. Keep reading to learn more about some of the special signatures of WatermarkPointe!

Gorgeous grounds. Set in a gated enclave at the end of Davenport Neck, WatermarkPointe's grounds are lushly landscaped and feature a ribbon of exclusive beaches, winding walking paths, and a tranquil green.

An easy condominium lifestyle. With an on-site resident manager, a secured well-appointed lobby, garage, and only 2 units per floor in each building—as well as access to resort-inspired amenities—WatermarkPointe offers an unparalleled casual sophistication. A state-of-the-art fitness center offers ample opportunities to stay healthy while taking in a panoramic beach view.

Breathtaking views. Two distinct three-bedroom floorplans feature 30-foot terraces opening from greatrooms with 24-feet of glass, offering residents the opportunity to enjoy incredible views from the comfort of their homes.

Spacious clubhouse. WatermarkPointe features a comfortable clubhouse at the water's edge with an engaging gathering room that is perfect for socializing. Residents have access to an indoor fireplace, bar, game tables, and large-screen TV. For those craving a bit of solitude, there are a number of comfortable chairs to sink into with your favorite read.

Refreshing outdoor pool. Get the best of both worlds in the heated outdoor pool. Frolic in the pool overlooking the beach, or simply relax poolside in a lounge chair.

Community opportunities. WatermarkPointe is part of an amazing community that offers programs and services to support its residents —as well as its culture and environment. WatermarkPointe is proud to have partnered with organizations to support local music and art programs, city events, and programs that fund research to fight life-threatening illnesses. Residents have the opportunity to get involved with a multitude of activities to truly feel like a member of the community!

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe Beachfront Condos are high-end, luxury condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

