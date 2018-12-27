Special Three Kings' Day Fatherhood Event

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sacramento R3 Academy Fatherhood program is hosting a Three Kings' Day event on Friday, January 4 , to help Hispanic fathers celebrate a cherished holiday tradition with their children. The event will take place at La Familia's Maple Neighborhood Center from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fathers will enjoy a special time with their kids experiencing the rich heritage of this day, including traditional food ("rocas de reyes"), games (the "Valero"), crafts, and a toy give-away, sponsored by Toys for Tots through the U.S. Marines.

The R3 Academy offers Fatherhood programs through a Federal grant, teaching parenting, financial-management, and job-search skills. "These skills empower Hispanic dads," says R3 Academy Director Edixon Martinez. "The role of a Latino father in the U.S. has changed, and learning communication and problem-solving skills helps these dads address the challenges they encounter."

One example is many Hispanic fathers living in the U.S. fear their children won't experience the Three Kings' Day festivities of their youth. "I want my kids to know and love their heritage, like I do," says R3 Academy participant Fernando. "But, I really didn't know how to be a Hispanic dad to California kids! The R3 Academy has taught me a lot and my kids see a difference in me. And, they're more open to learning about our cultural traditions, and that means a lot."

The hundreds of fathers taught by Martinez over the past three years have "learned skills to bond with their kids, listen, resolve conflicts, and discipline without screaming or using 'el cinto' [the belt]. I love seeing dads like Francisco experience new levels of connection with their kids."

He also is excited that R3 Academy graduates are helping with this Three Kings' Day event. "These guys are enthusiastic about civic volunteering as an example for their kids. And this will be a special day of fun for everyone."

Event location: 3301 37th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95824

The R3 Academy teaches fathers skills for strengthening the 3 Rs in his life: his relationship with his kids, with his partner/co-parent, and at work. R3 Academy programs are presented by Healthy Relationships California through funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, Grant # 90FK0108. www.RelationshipsCA.org

