Special Workshop for the Aquaculture Industry on the Benefits of High-Resolution Water Quality Data Services

DELFT, Netherlands, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU-funded HiSea Project will hold a special workshop to demonstrate how the aquaculture industry can benefit from high-resolution water quality data services on December 10, 2020.

Aquaculture professionals and others interested in maintaining seawater quality are invited to participate in the virtual demonstration. Participants will learn how high-resolution services can improve aquaculture operations, lower maintenance costs, upgrade performance and anticipate damaging events to mitigate negative impact.

HiSea is developing innovative services for the aquaculture sector to provide reliable and accurate historical data, forecasts and alerts regarding water quality parameters and weather conditions without the need to install instruments on site by using data obtained from satellites.

The webinar will focus on:

Real time, historical data and forecast of weather and water quality information including currents, waves, oxygen levels, turbidity, microbiology or sea and air temperatures to implement effective and efficient aquaculture management.

Improvement of procedures with impact on daily operation such as tide forecasts.

Advanced data analytics and performance indicators.

Early warning and anticipation of harmful events by means of forecasting their probable timing, magnitude and location. By allowing the simulation of alternative actions, the service will contribute to mitigate adverse effects on operations and environmental impacts.

"The successful workshop we held for the ports industry indicated how much interest there is in the high-resolution service offered by HiSea," said Dr. Ghada El Serafy from Deltares, the HiSea Project's coordinator. "The second workshop will focus on the aquaculture sector which will enable users from this sector to understand how they can benefit from accurate data in unparalleled quality."

The workshop agenda will include sessions on the benefits of high-resolution, earth-observation data services, a demonstration of the HiSea Platform with time for participants to engage with the platform, and a roundtable discussion.

About HiSea

HiSea is an EU-funded project that has developed an innovative service offering high-resolution water quality data at sea for ports and aquaculture. HiSea transforms the wealth of marine data collected by Sentinel satellites and generated by different Copernicus services to provide real-time information, thus improving operation, planning and management of various marine activities.

For further information, https://hiseaproject.com/ .

