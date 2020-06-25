Specialist Direct And Grundium Provide Innovative Solutions For Organ Procurement Organizations

HENDERSON, Nev., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist Direct, the market leader in providing telepathology solutions for OPOs, and Grundium, a global leader in advanced imaging technology, formally announced their exclusive partnership for the Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) industry.

"There is an obvious demand for a portable high-precision tissue sample scanning instrument like the Grundium Ocus in organ procurement. To be able to make a lasting impact in this market, in the beginning of 2019 Grundium entered an exclusive partnership in OPO with Specialist Direct, Inc. Grundium greatly values our partnerships and we are very happy to work with the clear leaders in the telepathology space for organ procurement organizations," said Mika Kuisma, Chief Executive Officer at Grundium.

The portable Ocus scanner is utilized by OPOs in both hospital and recovery center settings to completely automate the digitization of liver and kidney frozen section slides using whole slide imaging technology and wireless connectivity. Organ donor images are automatically routed to Specialist Direct Board-Certified pathologists for real-time interpretations, twenty-four hours per day, seven days a week, three-hundred sixty-five days per year. Specialist Direct has integrated the Grundium Ocus technology into its Telepathology for OPOs Solution to improve the speed and accuracy of biopsy interpretations and facilitate live consultations between pathologists and transplant surgeons, in order to increase organ recovery rates and save lives.

"We're thrilled to be Grundium's exclusive distribution partner for the OPO marketplace. More and more OPOs are embracing the Ocus technology as part of our leading Telepathology for OPOs Solution. The entire Grundium team is an absolute pleasure to work with and their cutting-edge, portable scanning technology is one of the key reasons why our OPO customers tell us our telepathology solution is unmatched," said W. Scott Rombach, CEO of Specialist Direct.

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT

Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for Organ Procurement Organizations and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology, and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

ABOUT GRUNDIUM

Grundium is a global leader in advanced imaging technology. Established in 2015 by ex-Nokia engineers, the Tampere-based company is democratizing digital pathology with the Ocus microscope scanners. The cutting-edge imaging solutions are based on over 20 years of experience in optics, sensors and processing. Grundium serves various industries and businesses enhancing quality and processes, protecting human life and safeguarding a clean environment.

Media Contact:

Jordan Aliviado

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888.317.0776 Ext. 103

specialistdirectinc.com

SOURCE Specialist Direct

Related Links

https://specialistdirectinc.com

