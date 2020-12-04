Specialists to Open New Children's Autism Center in Davenport This Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a company committed to helping children on the autism spectrum, is opening its first Iowa location. This new autism therapy center is being designed to meet the unique needs of children with autism and their families. Led by autism health specialists, the center at 5374 Eastern Avenue in Davenport is going to open later this month.

Founded by clinicians dedicated to working with children with autism, Caravel Autism Health has its roots in the Midwest. Its centers are led by clinical professionals who are trained to recognize the early signs of autism through a comprehensive evaluation process. If a diagnosis is confirmed, Caravel's team designs a customized treatment plan based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. ABA therapy is evidence-based treatment that helps children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller says the company's expansion is driven by local demand. "We're opening new autism therapy centers because we know that families in many communities simply do not have access to the critical services that they need," said Miller. "One in 54 children has autism, but families face an uphill battle when it comes to finding experts who can help their children. We want to make it seamless for families by bringing diagnostic and therapeutic services into communities that need us."

"For children with autism, early diagnosis is the best possible scenario," explained Miller. "An early diagnosis means we can quickly implement a customized ABA therapy program, which can be life-changing for the child and family. We're excited to be bringing Caravel's individualized treatment services to children in Davenport and the Quad Cities."

For information or to schedule an appointment, call 563-279-1451 or visit www.caravelautism.com.

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Caravel's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

