Specialized Design Services Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe

Companies listed under specialized design services are defined as being primarily engaged in offering interior design services, industrial services, graphic design services, and/or other specialized design services (such as textile design services, jewellery design services, shoe design services, etc.). BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with specialized design services companies from all over the world.

More Details: https://services.bizvibe.com/specialized-design-services/

BizVibe's Specialized Design Services Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 190+ countries

20+ related product and service categories

Company news tracking

What's in a Company Profile?

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.

Company performance and risk monitoring

Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Accurate and up-to-date company information

Top Countries

BizVibe's platform contains 120,000+ specialized design services company profiles which span across 190+ countries:

60,000+ companies in UK

30,000+ companies in USA

3,000+ companies in Canada

3,000+ companies in Australia

3,000+ companies in India

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all specialized design services into 20+ product and service categories including:

Interior design

Graphic arts design

Web and logo design

Fashion design

Jewellery design

View all related product and service categories

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within specialized design services categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

Financial News

M&A Partnerships

Product/Service Launches

Management Moves

Compliance and Legal News

Professional Services Industry Companies

The specialized design services industry group is a part of BizVibe's professional, scientific, and technical services industry. There are nine industry groups in total. Discover professional, scientific, and technical services companies for related industry groups:

Advertising, Public Relations, and Related Services

Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting Services

Computer Systems Design Services

Legal Services

Architectural, Engineering, and Related Services

View all professional, scientific, and technical services categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

Email: [email protected]

+1 855-897-5880

Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

SOURCE BizVibe

Related Links

https://www.bizvibe.com/

