Specialized Recalls Bicycles with Steerer Tube Collars Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Specialized Roubaix, Ruby, Diverge, and Sirrus Bicycles with steerer tube collars

Hazard: The bicycle's steerer tube collar can crack if exposed to corrosion resulting in sudden loss of steering control, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an Authorized Specialized Retailer for a free repair of the steerer tube collar.

Consumer Contact:

Specialized Bicycle Components toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com or online at www.specialized.com and click on "Safety Notices" or contact an Authorized Specialized Retailer for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 63,000

Description:

This recall involves select Specialized Roubaix, Ruby, Diverge and Sirrus bicycles equipped with a Future Shock from the 2017 through 2019 model years. The bikes come in a variety of colors and include S-works, Pro, Expert, Comp, Elite, E5 Comp, Sport and Base models. An S-works or Specialized decal can be found on the downtube.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received two reports involving cracking in the steerer tube collar. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Authorized Specialized Retailers nationwide from July 2016 through January 2019 for between $1,650 and $11,500.

Importer: Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. (Specialized), of Morgan Hill, Calif.

Manufactured in: Taiwan

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

