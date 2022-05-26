Specialty Bakery Market to Record 2.45% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Need for free-from food is a Major Trend to Fuel the Market | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Specialty Bakery Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Specialty Bakery Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Specialty Bakery Market: Major Growth Drivers

The key factor driving the global specialty bakery market growth is the growing demand for functional ingredients that are health-promoting and energy-boosting. Some examples of functional ingredients are oats, legumes, nuts, probiotics, cereals, and fortified margarine. With growing concerns regarding a healthy lifestyle among consumers, bakery manufacturers have introduced the use of such ingredients in their offerings. In addition, functional ingredients confer tenderness, moisture, and structural strength to the products and also support the mixing, depositing, and baking of ingredients. Manufacturers have introduced newer healthy ingredients. For instance, the usage of nut meal and nut flour is increasing among manufacturers as they are gluten-free ingredients and blend easily with other ingredients. Such factors will drive the market growth in the forecast period. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

To know about the market challenges - Download a sample now!

Specialty Bakery Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The specialty bakery market share growth in the bread segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment is primarily driven by the growing preference for vegan, healthy, and low-calorie foods and the presence of healthy varieties of bread in the market.

Specialty Bakery Market: Vendor Analysis

The specialty bakery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market. The specialty bakery market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Aryzta AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Lantmännen Ekonomisk förening, Raisio Plc, Rich Products Corp., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. among others.

Flowers Foods Inc. -The company offers various products such as bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas.

-The company offers various products such as bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas. To know about the vendor offerings of all vendors - Download a sample now

Specialty Bakery Market Report Highlights:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist specialty bakery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the specialty bakery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the specialty bakery market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of specialty bakery market vendors

Related Reports:

The bakery products market share in Europe is expected to surge to USD 41.49 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 3.28%. Download a sample now!

is expected to surge to USD 41.49 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 3.28%. The predicted growth for the feed vitamins market share in Africa from 2021 to 2026 is USD 808.26 million at a progressing CAGR of 5.55%. Download a sample now!

Specialty Bakery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Performing market contribution North America at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aryzta AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Lantmännen ekonomisk förening, Raisio Plc, Rich Products Corp., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Specialty bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Specialty bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Specialty bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Specialty bread - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Specialty bread - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Specialty cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Specialty cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Specialty cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Specialty cakes and pastries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Specialty cakes and pastries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Specialty cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Specialty cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Specialty cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Specialty cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Specialty cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Specialty crackers and pretzels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Specialty crackers and pretzels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Specialty crackers and pretzels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Specialty crackers and pretzels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Specialty crackers and pretzels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other specialty bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Other specialty bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other specialty bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Other specialty bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other specialty bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aryzta AG

Exhibit 101: Aryzta AG - Overview



Exhibit 102: Aryzta AG - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Aryzta AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Aryzta AG - Segment focus

10.4 Associated British Foods plc

Exhibit 105: Associated British Foods plc - Overview



Exhibit 106: Associated British Foods plc - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Associated British Foods plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Associated British Foods plc - Segment focus

10.5 Britannia Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 112: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Dawn Food Products Inc.

Exhibit 117: Dawn Food Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Dawn Food Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Dawn Food Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 EUROPASTRY SA

Exhibit 120: EUROPASTRY SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: EUROPASTRY SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: EUROPASTRY SA - Key offerings

10.9 Flowers Foods Inc.

Exhibit 123: Flowers Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Flowers Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Flowers Foods Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Flowers Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Exhibit 127: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Key news



Exhibit 130: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.11 Harry Brot GmbH

Exhibit 132: Harry Brot GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 133: Harry Brot GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Harry Brot GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Hostess Brands Inc.

Exhibit 135: Hostess Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hostess Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Hostess Brands Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio