Specialty Building Products to Acquire DW Distribution

DULUTH, Ga. and DESOTO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Building Products, LLC ("SBP"), a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire DW Distribution, Inc. ("DW"), a leading regional distributor of building materials and millwork products. The transaction provides expanded product offerings and geographical reach with a combined focus on serving customers at the highest level. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1955, DW Distribution is a third-generation, family-run distributor of building materials, millwork products and door units, serving customers in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico. DW Distribution is well positioned for continued growth in its regions, particularly on the basis of the expansion of its millwork capabilities it has completed over the past year. Following SBP's recent acquisition of Reeb Millwork, this transaction deepens SBP's offering in the growing Door Category and represents SBP's continued efforts to invest in high-performing and complementary businesses that enable geographic and market segment expansion.

"DW Distribution is a tremendous addition to SBP," said Jeff McLendon, President and CEO of Specialty Building Products. "The Potter Family and their team at DW have created an organization that is the leading specialty products distributor in its region. Trusted by loyal customers and focused on making a difference in the lives of their employees, DW Distribution aligns with our culture and direction. We are thrilled to work together as we grow our combined business."

Nathan Potter, DW Distribution CEO and Owner, added: "Our business is grounded in our core principles of impressing customers, inspiring each other and improving our business and communities. This partnership provides the opportunity to continue that charge while providing a strong foundation for the long-term success of our employees, customers and vendors. We are excited to build on our legacy and are energized by the opportunity to work with Specialty Building Products as we make a positive impact on our industry."

The acquisition is expected to close in 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Following the completion of the acquisition, DW will maintain its existing brand name, geographic locations and management team, led by President Aaron Elliott, as part of SBP.

About Specialty Building Products

Specialty Building Products is a critical link in the value chain between manufacturers and customers of specialty building products. Our operating brands – U.S. Lumber and Alexandria Moulding – provide sales, marketing and logistic solutions that bring a wide range of high value, SKU-intensive, and logistically complicated specialty building products to dealers serving the repair and remodel ("R&R") and new construction marketplaces. Our brands' best-in-class operations are managed under a centralized strategy and informed by big data and analytics, serving the most respected manufacturers of the best and most innovative brands in the building products industry and local, regional, and national building material dealers, national one step distributors, national retail chains, and industrial and OEM manufacturers. More information can be found at www.specialtybuildingproducts.com.

About DW Distribution Inc.

DW Distribution Inc., founded in 1955, is a leading regional distributor of building materials for the retail lumber dealer. The company offers a broad range of building materials, millwork and pre-hung door units featuring leading brands such as Owens Corning, GAF, James Hardie, Roseburg, Masonite, Araupel and BrasPine. DW Distribution Inc. is a 2021 recipient of the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (one of 45 nationally). The company operates five locations serving a customer base that spans the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico. More information can be found at www.dwdistribution.com.

