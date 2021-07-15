Specialty Candy Retailtainer, IT'SUGAR, Names Mike Koempel Chief Operating Officer

Most recently, Mr. Koempel spent over three years at multi-billion-dollar retailer Victoria Secret Lingerie as Executive Vice President /Chief Operating Officer from 2017 to 2020. Prior to Victoria Secret Lingerie, Mr. Koempel served as Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer at L Brands' Mast Global Division from 2007 to 2017. Before that, he spent over eight years in other various leadership and business roles at L Brands including serving as Vice President of Corporate Finance from 2004 to 2007 and in other financial roles from 1998 – 2004. Prior to L Brands, he served in various positions at Arthur Andersen & Co. from 1991 to 1998. Koempel has a BBA from the University of Dayton and is a certified public accountant.

Jeff Rubin, CEO of IT'SUGAR commented, "We are very excited to welcome Mike as Chief Operating Officer of IT'SUGAR. I am confident that he will help grow the IT'SUGAR brand and deliver the best possible employee and customer experience. He is a strong leader who I know will motivate the IT'SUGAR team to accomplish our goals and build on the company's success now and well into the future."

Mr. Koempel commented, "I am thrilled to be joining IT'SUGAR at an exciting time when there is a significant opportunity for growth. I look forward to helping take the company to the next level."

IT'SUGAR creates an environment that fosters the greatest feeling of happiness and humor; allowing you to smile and laugh out loud without judgment. At IT'SUGAR, it is not only about taste, but also about attitude, and visitors feel that playfulness as soon as they walk into one of its locations. IT'SUGAR recently announced that it has opened 10 new stores in the past six months including a two-story, 10,000-square-foot store at Faneuil Hall in Boston. The company expects to announce more openings this year including its second candy department store in the United States at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

IT'SUGAR is a member of BBX Capital Corporation's family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings, LLC. For more information, please visit www.itsugar.com.

About IT'SUGAR: Founded by candy veteran Jeff Rubin in 2006, this sweet experiential retail environment has become one of the largest specialty candy retailers in North America. The IT'SUGAR network consists of 96 retail locations in U.S. hotspots such as New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Dallas, Houston, and Chicago. Known for their absurdly wonderful sugar innovations that celebrate lighthearted rebellion, IT'SUGAR aspires to a future where everyone has access to the pure joy that comes from indulging in a world with fewer rules and more sugar. For additional information, please visit www.itsugar.com.

About BBX Capital, Inc.: BBX Capital, Inc. is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

SOURCE IT’SUGAR

Related Links

http://www.itsugar.com

