Specialty Chemicals Company China XD Plastics Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release for Monday, June 1st, 2020

HARBIN, China, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC, "China XD Plastics" or the "Company"), one of China's leading specialty chemical producers engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of polymer composite materials primarily for automotive applications, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, on Monday, June 1st, 2020.

The fourth quarter 2019 earnings press release will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website (http://chinaxd.net/) that day at approximately 7:30 am (U.S. Eastern Time) / 19:30 pm (China Standard Time). China XD Plastics' senior management will host a conference call at 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time) / 20:00 pm (China Standard Time) to discuss the results. The call is expected to last one hour.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2497299. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A recording of the conference call will be available through June 8th, 2020 by calling +1-855-452-5696 (for callers in the U.S.), +61 2 8199 0299 (for International callers) and entering passcode 2497299.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://chinaxd.net/.

About China XD Plastics Company Limited

China XD Plastics Company Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and sells polymer composites materials, primarily for automotive applications. The Company's products are used in the exterior and interior trim and in the functional components of 31 automobile brands manufactured in China, including without limitation, AUDI, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Toyota, Buick, Chevrolet, Mazda, Volvo, Ford, Citroen, Jinbei, VW Passat, Golf, Jetta, etc.. The Company's wholly-owned research center is dedicated to the research and development of polymer composites materials and benefits from its cooperation with well-known scientists from prestigious universities in China. As of December 31, 2019, 633 of the Company's products have been certified for use by one or more of the automobile manufacturers in China. For more information, please visit the Company's English website at http://www.chinaxd.net, and the Chinese website at http://www.xdholding.com.

